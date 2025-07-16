MPs Raise Questions Over Aviator Game Regulation

The Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning on Thursday held a meeting with the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) to address growing concerns about the regulation of the popular Aviator Game of Chance.

The meeting followed a statement sought on April 16, 2025, by Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, who called for urgent government action on what she termed the unregulated and widespread use of the game. Wangari accused Aviator operators of aggressively targeting vulnerable populations through media campaigns, worsening financial hardship among many Kenyans.

“This is an addictive game of chance. I rise to seek a statement from the Chairperson of the Committee on Finance regarding the measures being taken by the government in regulating and controlling gaming activities in Kenya, specifically the so-called Aviator game,” Wangari said during the parliamentary session.

She also demanded clarification on whether Aviator is licensed in Kenya and what oversight the BCLB has exercised over its operations.

The matter was officially referred to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, which led to Thursday’s engagement with BCLB officials.

During the closed-door session, MPs pressed BCLB to explain its monitoring systems and clarify the licensing status of Aviator. The committee is expected to compile its findings and issue recommendations that may include tighter regulations or a possible review of how digital gambling platforms operate in the country.

BCLB recently banned influencers from promoting betting among other restrictions.