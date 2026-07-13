Mudavadi backs government-church partnership ahead of regional Catholic Assembly

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with faith-based organisations, describing the Church as a key partner in promoting peace, national unity, good governance and socio-economic development.

Mudavadi made the remarks after meeting Archbishop Philip Anyolo of the Archdiocese of Nairobi and Archbishop Anthony Muheria of the Archdiocese of Nyeri, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The two church leaders briefed him on preparations for the 21st Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) Plenary Assembly, which will be held from July 18 to 26, 2026, at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi.

The assembly, held every four years, is expected to bring together more than 120 bishops and hundreds of delegates from across Eastern Africa under the theme: “AMECEA’s Synodal Journey with Young People: Building Bridges of Communion, Hope, Justice and Good Governance.”

Mudavadi said this year’s gathering places special emphasis on youth mentorship, peacebuilding and governance, issues he described as critical to the region’s future.

He noted that hosting the conference reinforces Kenya’s position as a regional centre for dialogue, diplomacy and international conferences while creating opportunities for the tourism, hospitality and other sectors of the economy.

“Faith leaders play a vital role in shaping the moral fabric of our society, fostering dialogue and inspiring the values of peace, unity and service that strengthen our nation,” Mudavadi said.

He urged the Catholic Church to continue championing peace, national unity and social cohesion, saying a stable and united Kenya remains essential for sustainable development.

Mudavadi also acknowledged the Catholic Church’s long-standing contribution to Kenya’s socio-economic progress through its investments in education, healthcare, peacebuilding and moral leadership.

He said the government would continue working closely with faith-based organisations, describing religious institutions as indispensable partners in providing moral guidance, safeguarding democratic values and advancing national development.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further noted that Kenya’s Sessional Paper No. 1 of 2025 on Foreign Policy recognises religious organisations as important actors in advancing the country’s foreign policy objectives.

He added that diplomatic relations between Kenya and the Holy See have continued to deepen, noting that Kenya has established a resident mission to the Vatican. President William Ruto has appointed Dr. Julius Murori Mbijiwe as Kenya’s ambassador to the Holy See.

AMECEA brings together Catholic episcopal conferences from Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia, with associate representation from Djibouti and Somalia.