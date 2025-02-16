Mudavadi defends Noordin Haji’s role, downplays Raila’s AU loss

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi defended the involvement of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji in the lobbying process for Raila Odinga’s loss in the race for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship.

“He is a Kenyan. Other countries also have their intelligence chiefs here,” Mudavadi explained, dismissing criticism of Haji’s role in the campaign.

Mudavadi told off those targeting Haji saying he is a man who had dedicated his life for the country and region.

“Those criticizing him do not know what he does and has done for us as a country and region. It is unfair,” he said.

Makadara MP George Aladwa also defended Haji saying his role in the campaign and exercise was beyond reproach.

“Those attacking him know he is a civil servant who cannot come out to defend himself. It is naive and selfish to attack the DG for selfish reasons,” he said.

He added Haji has played serious roles in the region that have stabilized many countries.

Despite the setback, Mudavadi remained optimistic, reiterating that Kenya’s efforts were not in vain.

“Life goes on,” he said, signaling the government’s resolve to continue engaging actively in continental affairs.

The loss has sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans, with some questioning the government’s strategy and others appreciating the complexity of AU politics.

Speaking after the conclusion of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, Mudavadi emphasized that while the Kenyan government invested significant resources and effort into Odinga’s candidature, the outcome was never guaranteed.

“The African continent is bigger than any other individual,” Mudavadi stated, underscoring the unpredictable nature of AU elections. He acknowledged that Kenya had put its “best foot forward” in the campaign, which he described as both physically and emotionally draining.

As the AU summit concluded on Sunday, winners celebrated their victories, while losers, including Kenya, put on a brave face. Salma Haddadi, the newly elected Deputy Chair of the AUC, reflected on her tenure as Kenya’s ambassador during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting her experience and readiness for the new role.

Dr. Litha Musyimi-Ogana, a commissioner at the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), echoed Mudavadi’s sentiments, noting the inherent unpredictability of AU elections.

“I’ve worked at the AU for 20 years, and I can tell you it is never predictable who becomes the AU Chair. When Dlamini ran, the race was suspended because nobody got the two-thirds majority,” she said.

Mudavadi revealed that the campaign, which spanned nearly a year, involved extensive person-to-person engagements and significant financial investment.

“We’ll give you a figure in Nairobi, but you can imagine this is a process that has taken close to a year,” he said, highlighting the scale of Kenya’s efforts.