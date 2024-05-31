Muhoroni Accountant Robbed of Sh249,000 by Men Posing as Cops 

A gang of four men posing as police officers attacked and robbed an accountant at the Muhoroni sub-county, Kisumu County.

The incident happened on Wednesday May 29.

The accountant told police he was heading towards Chemelil sub-county office in the company of a female colleague and on reaching at Kogutu area along Chemelil-Awasi road, four men dressed in reflector jackets, masks and caps in a Toyota fielder grey waved him to stop pretending to be police officers.

He stopped and they blocked him and alighted from the vehicle before one reached for his ignition key and switched off the engine.

They then opened the vehicle doors and searched inside, claiming he was ferrying bhang.

They managed to grab Sh249,500 which was under the car carpet being part of the Sh749,500 meant for the Ministry of Education in the area.

The gang then took off with the key towards Awasi direction leaving the two at the scene of the 5 pm incident.

Police suspect the gang had prior information the two were carrying the money.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police in Kakamega are investigating an incident in which a driver to the Regional Commissioner Western reported that he was attacked by two armed men and assaulted in a robbery.

The two robbers robbed him of his motorcycle battery before fleeing.

The driver was on his way to work when he was attacked. The motive of the incident is yet to be established, police said.