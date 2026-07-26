Murder suspect in prison warder’s killing found dead after apparent suicide in Baringo forest

The main suspect in the murder of a prison warder attached to Sotik GK Prison was found dead after an apparent suicide in Kabunyony Forest in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

Police said the body of Geoffrey Kiprono Walley, who had been sought over the killing of prison warder Abigael Chepkemoi, was discovered hanging from a tree on Saturday.

According to police, investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) traced the suspect’s mobile phone signal to the Kabunyony area in Eldama Ravine, prompting a joint search operation.

The operation was launched after members of the public spotted an abandoned red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle believed to belong to the suspect along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road and alerted the area chief, who informed police.

A team comprising officers from the Sotik Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office (SCCIO), DCI Koibatek and Eldama Ravine Police Station, assisted by local residents, searched Kabunyony Forest where they found the suspect’s body hanging from a tree.

Police recovered a black bag near the body containing an empty bottle of Dallas insecticide, an empty bottle of Duo Dip acaricide and a plastic bottle containing a clear liquid.

The items were collected and retained as exhibits for further analysis.

Investigators also established that on Friday, July 24, the suspect had informed members of his family through a mobile phone conversation of his intention to take his own life.

The scene was processed by detectives before the body was moved to the Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted.

The discovery brings a dramatic turn to investigations into the killing of Chepkemoi, whose death had sparked a manhunt for the suspect.

Police said investigations into both the murder and the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death are continuing.

It is not clear what triggered the murder of the warder.

Suicide has been a leading cause of death in the country with up to three cases being reported daily.