Murkomen Forms Organizing Committee For 2025 Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has established the Local Organizing Committee, Secretariat, and subcommittees to oversee the planning and execution of the 2025 Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament.

The announcement, made through a gazette notice on December 18, 2025, outlines the committee’s mandate to ensure the event meets international standards set by the European Tour and PGA.

“The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, in exercise of the powers conferred by Executive Order No. 2 of 2023 and the Sports Act, 2013, has established and appointed members of the Local Organizing Committee and Secretariat. Their function will be to ensure the successful planning, coordination, and execution of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament 2025,” the notice read.

The Local Organizing Committee will be chaired by Patrick Obath. The team includes members such as Jane Babsa Nzibo, Elijah Ruttoh, Regina Gachora, Sammy Itemere, Gregory Gathumbi, Betty Mutua, Antony Tadayo Makokha, Timothy Kilimo, and Doreen Diki.

Additional members are Caroline Kariuki, Hosea Kibiwott, Moses Chege Njoroge, Emily Sang, Wetende Shamala, Abel Manyala, Salome Odhiambo, and Evans Lang’at.

The Secretariat comprises Tekenet Katitia, Judy Jemator, John Wangai, Jeff Kubwa, Abigael Melita, Anastacia Cheruiyot, Ndirangu Ruhiu, David Musau, and Hellen Chelimo.

The committee is responsible for overseeing all aspects of preparation for the 2025 Magical Kenya Open.

This involves consulting with the Kenya Golf Federation to ensure compliance with event hosting requirements, preparing detailed work plans, budgets, and proposals for the tournament, and submitting a comprehensive final report along with audited accounts to the Ministry within three months after the event concludes.

The committee’s term is set for six months, with the possibility of extension if deemed necessary by the CS.