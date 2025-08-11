Murkomen insists Gachagua must be grilled over terrorism remarks

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen Monday reiterated that Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua must honor the order to record a statement over his remarks on terrorism while in the United States.

Speaking on Monday, Murkomen maintained that Gachagua should avail himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement upon his return to Kenya from his US tour.

Gachagua challenged President William Ruto to explain to Kenyans why he allegedly met with three Al-Shabaab militia at night to discuss “business.”

He also speculated that the government is hiding its intention by removing the vetting requirement for non-Kenyans before issuing them with identity cards (IDs).

Speaking in Narok, Murkomen said that Gachagua cannot be allowed to taint the country’s image and that of the police service and that lawful action must be taken against him.

“Unless he has a mental problem he must come and put all those allegations on record,” he said.

Murkomen added that Gachagua must defend his allegations lest he be held accountable.

“We expect him to tell us which al-Shabaab did we negotiated with and who negotiated with those al-Shabaab because we must stop the propaganda that is going on outside the country,” Murkomen added.

“Just one year ago he was praising the same police in Garissa one year after he was impeached, he has turned toxic.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has also wanted Gachagua to appear before the DCI to clear the air on his allegations.

Gachagua said he does not owe any explanation to the Kenyan government, but to the American Senate, which is actively investigating the matter.

“We can not help in any investigations because the Kenyan government has not initiated any investigations against William Ruto. The people who have initiated the investigation are the American Senate, so if there is a need for us to help in investigations, we will help the American Senate, not the Kenyan government,” Gachagua said on Saturday.

According to Gachagua, Kenya cannot objectively investigate Ruto because police officers work under him.

Gachagua embarked on his US tour on July 11, 2025, and has since visited several states to engage with international stakeholders, open DCP diaspora offices and rally support for the opposition.