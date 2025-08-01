Murkomen on CHAN security architecture

The Government Friday guaranteed Kenyans and visitors adequate security during the African Nations Championships (CHAN) set to kick off this weekend.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has also put in place immigration arrangements to ensure seamless travel into the country and transit to neighbouring countries Uganda and Tanzania.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said they are satisfied with the security mechanisms put in place to ensure CHAN is successful.

He listed a number of safety protocols put in place to ensure the safety and security of all as well as ease of movement.

They include modern CCTV cameras installed for round-the-clock security surveillance, special immigration desks at airports and border points, introduced online tickets, hotel surveillance, enhanced police patrol including the deployment of tourist officers to assist visitors and standby emergency services, complete with ambulances.

“We are this weekend going to host CHAN which will help us in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027. This is a historic moment for Kenya,” said the CS.

He lauded the work done within the timelines set in completing the two hosting facilities, Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani.

“I am happy we have successfully completed the facilities needed and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Principal Secretary Internal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo inspected the facilities for the second and final time. We are satisfied they are ready for the event,” stated Murkomen.

For ease of travel , entry and exit to watch matches within the three countries, the CS disclosed that the ministry had rolled out a special pass to fast-track clearance of travellers.

Also, the security has been intensified to ensure seamless movement of players in and out of the pitch.

“We have introduced online ticketing to avoid long queues that could arise from buying tickets at the gates. We, however, call upon Kenyans to arrive at the stadium early to avoid long queues and stampede from people trying to access the venue,” urged the CS.

He said the security agencies will ensure no unauthorised person accesses the venue armed.

He said travellers from the region are not required to have a visa save for a few nations.

“Those from Caribbean countries will be facilitated,” he added.

He was speaking to journalists in Kajiado County ahead of his 24th Jukwaa La Usalamu consultative meeting.

He took the opportunity to call on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to support the National team Harambee Stars this Sunday, and the subsequent matches.

He was accompanied by Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and a host of elected leaders.