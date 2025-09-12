Murkomen orders crackdown on boda boda operators behind chaos in Kisii

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, on Friday, ordered a crackdown on rogue boda boda riders misused for political expediency.

He said the boda boda sector must be regulated as it is a multibillion-shilling business that is a key enabler of economic growth.

Addressing the media in Kisii after a security briefing, the CS said the sector has been hijacked by selfish individuals and politicians targeting opponents.

In particular, he faulted an incident that happened at the beginning of the month, where two boda boda factions aligned to politicians clashed in Kisii causing chaos.

“We shall have a major crackdown here with the support from officers from the national level to bring order in the boda boda sector,” stated the CS.

“This security operation will be done without any consideration to political affiliation.”

He noted that the ugly acts witnessed in Kisii and other parts of the country had given the business a bad name, cautioning that the few elements perpetuating criminal activities will be brought to justice.

“Boda boda activities benefit the youth. This is a multibillion-shillings sector and it should be regulated as any other lawful business,” stressed the CS.

Murkomen was on his second day of the ongoing security grassroots engagement dubbed ‘Jukwaa la Usalama’, Nyanza Chapter.

He said some proscribed groups are hiding in boda boda businesses from where they engage in criminal activities.

He said the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will work with the relevant authorities in the county and national governments to license and regulate boda boda.

He also said boda boda association chairpersons will be coopted in the county security meetings to help rid the sector of criminal elements.

Major reforms are being rolled out in the sector.