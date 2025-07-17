Murkomen orders crackdown on illegal gun smuggling in Kerio Valley

The government Thursday promised to intensify its crackdown on powerful individuals in Kerio Valley, believed to be supplying arms to locals.

Speaking in Kapenguria town during the 16th edition of the Jukwaa la Usalama country tours, the Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen put on notice individuals fueling insecurity in the region by smuggling weapons.

The CS noted that the suspects have taken advantage of our porous international borders to smuggle the guns and bullets.

He announced that they are under active investigations and vowed that no one will be spared, irrespective of their status in society.

“We have a challenge with our porous borders both locally and with neighbouring nations. The small routes are accessed by criminals, and this leads to the proliferation of small arms,” noted the CS.

In particular, he issued a stern warning to individuals dressed in suits disguised as upright citizens but engaging in illegal activity.

“Those hiding in suits, we are monitoring you. You are on our radar and very soon you will be arrested, “ said Murkomen.

Speaking to journalists in Kapenguria after a closed-door security briefing on the status of security in West Pokot county at the county commissioner’s office, the CS stressed that the government is committed to restoring peace in the region and will not condone individuals who will jeopardize the efforts.

“These criminals need to behave,” said the CS.

“The consequences will be extremely dire. It’s like the saying, ‘when you rattle a snake,…”

The National Police Service and other relevant agencies are investigating the suspects. We will soon be picking people from their homes.“

Similarly, the CS took issue with the smuggling of contraband goods into the country.

“People are buying substandard goods and not paying taxes. Contraband goods from neighbouring countries are also hurting our people, especially the youth. Drugs, cheap alcohol are packed and sold to unsuspecting clients. Many young people are having their lives wasted through imports and other manufactured goods.”

He also issued a stern warning to illegal miners in Turkana and West Pokot counties, saying their days are numbered.

He instructed the relevant security agencies to arrest those engaging in commercial mining despite the activity being halted over a lack of necessary licenses.

“We want to ensure this is a sector properly organised. The local community is not going to get anything if it’s not managed well,” said the CS.

Murkomen also stressed that the government will only get its share if the sector is properly regulated. Miners without licences are required to have the right documents.”

He noted that the small miners are allowed to mine, but the rest doing commercial mining, were stopped, but some people are still doing it at night with the protection of the militia.

Mining activity in Turkana and West Pokot counties, particularly along the border, was halted due to safety concerns and illegal operations.

This followed a series of fatal accidents and concerns about environmental pollution. As a result, the government ordered the closure of illegal mines and is enforcing licensing requirements.