Murkomen says persons of interest identified in murder of lawyer Mbobu

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen Thursday, condemned the heinous murder of city lawyer Michael Kyalo Mbobu by assailants on a motorbike.

He said some persons of interest had been identified. Some have so far recorded their statements over the murder.

Murkomen, while speaking in Migori County at the start of the county’s security tour dubbed Jukwaa la Usalama, Nyanza chapter, promised to crack down on the alleged perpetrators.

“This is a very sad thing that has happened in our country, it’s akin to what happened to Hon Ongondo Were, and I am happy to note that there is progress that has been made by the DCI,” stated the CS.

He said that the deceased was his teacher, colleague and friend.

“Some persons of interest have been identified, some are being interrogated, and some are going to be sought.”

Murkomen said the lawyer’s assassination is a terrible thing to happen in the country.

“We do not know the motive yet. I am very interested to know what really happened… I am in a position of responsibility and in constant consultation with the DCI,” he said as he sent his condolences to the family.

He called on Kenyans to volunteer any information they have to aid in the probe, and he lauded the eyewitnesses who were at the scene and have given their various accounts.

” It is in the interest of the security sector and Kenyans that the truth comes out. I am very optimistic that in a very short time, we will have leads as far as this issue is concerned,” stated the CS.

He also clarified that it’s not in the interest of the government to only expedite cases involving high-profile Kenyans but every case without discrimination ..

” ….Including the assistant chiefs who were murdered weeks ago in Migori. It is good for the DCI to unravel such acts. I will ensure justice is served and the preparations brought to book.”

Mbobu died out of profuse bleeding after being shot eight times by a gunman who escaped on a motorcycle along Magadi Road in Nairobi.

He was shot at close range, an autopsy showed.