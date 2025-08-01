Murkomen scoffs at ICC threats by the opposition

Interior and National administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Friday told off those who want to intimidate police officers in the guise that they have committed crimes against Kenyans in their line of duty.

He remained categorical that he will not be scared by “anarchists who meted terror on innocent Kenyans and hide in the claim that action taken against the criminals amounted to International Criminal Court (ICC) charges.”

“I will not be scared by ICC threats. Scare somebody else, not the people who know the law,” said the CS who vowed to defend officers in ensuring they uphold the rule of law without fear or favour.

In reference to a case filed in court by politician Reuben Kagame faulting the CS, the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohammed Amin in the handling of the recent protests, the CS maintained that he is confident they acted within the law.

“I want to say I am very confident and clear in my mind that the IG and his team worked diligently and within the confines of the Constitution to defend this nation and, given a chance we will do the same to defend the country as the ministry responsible for security,” said Murkomen.

He stressed that security is not something to play with and will not give room for those who want to experiment on anything.

“We don’t have time to do experimental ideas on who will be taken to court by who. We know the law…” he stated

Murkomen said he knows the Rome Statute, the Penal Code and other laws and therefore the DCI or other officers mentioned adversely for doing their job within the law to make the country safe will be defended.

He also took a swipe at those going after officers, yet they are not talking about those anarchists who burnt police stations, vehicles, administrative units and even suspects at a police station in Ol Kalau.

Addressing the press in Kajiado County, the CS vowed to protect the lives of Kenyans, their property and the nation from “anarchists out to cause chaos and destruction by subverting the Constitution order.”