Murkomen speaks on political attacks in Kisumu and Nyahururu

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen Monday maintained that the security agencies are doing everything to curb goonism and political violence in the country.

The CS said that 20 suspects have already been arrested and set to be arraigned to court in connection with Sunday’s incidents in Kisumu and Nyahururu.

“Let’s not start pretending like the police are not doing anything about this. Over 20 people have been arrested so far in connection to yesterday’s incidents,” he said.

The CS asked the Judiciary to mete out the severest legal action against those arraigned so as to discourage the goonism menace.

“We must work with the Judiciary. When we arraign these suspects the courts should take tough legal action commensurate to their offences.”

Murkomen also announced that he had given the Inspector General of Police a firm policy directive to intensify security operation to crack down on goons and their financiers, regardless of their political affiliation or social status.

He also noted that political leaders promoting violence and ethnic division, and threatening national security will be arrested.

“There are people saying we should arrest politicians. We will arrest them. When we get enough evidence we will arrest them for sure,” he said.

Murkomen assured the people of Ol Kalou of maximum security in the Thursday by-election, stating that the Government has put in place enough security measures to facilitate IEBC to deliver free and fair elections.

He was speaking at Lokori, Turkana County, during the burial ceremony of the late David Kipchirchir Kibiwott, a prison officer.

The government has been blamed for the chaos experienced in most parts of the country. This is after it emerged police were part of the goons attacking and maiming political opponents.