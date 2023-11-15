Museveni Hails Uganda Police for Protecting “Suspected Sinners” at Nyege Nyege Festival

Museveni on Wednesday noted that not a single incident was reported at the venue despite an advisory by the United States of America (USA) advising its citizens against attending over security concerns.

“I want to congratulate the Security Forces (UPDF, Uganda Police, and the intelligence services) for successfully protecting the suspected sinners (Abasiisi) of Nyege Nyege in Jinja, until their function was over, without a single incident,” said the president in a statement.

“This shows you the strength of the Uganda security system- to be able to guard such a long pre-announced massive public function, the threats of the terrorists notwithstanding.”

The ADF deployed a few infiltrators to try to disrupt the festival, and the Americans and British fell for it, mistakenly forbidding their citizens from going, the president disclosed.

“It is true that the pigs of ADF in Congo had sent a few infiltrators to try and disrupt the function of the suspected sinners. Indeed, I hear that the panicky Americans and British sent out what they call advisories to their citizens not to come to Uganda. These are mistake makers,” he said.

“If the situation was so bad, it would be us to advise people not to come to Uganda; not the British and the Americans.

“We know what we are doing, always. Even if a mistake occurs, we know how to handle it. These advisories by some of these actors is another form of interference in our internal affairs by these elements.

“Moreover, part of the terrorism in Africa is either created or conserved by some of the actors that try to be global policemen.”

The festival which took place between November 9 and 12 was at The Jinja Golf Course, Source of the Nile, and the Jinja Showground.