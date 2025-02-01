Mutahi Kagwe Declares Domesticated Water Buffalo A Food Animal

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mutahi Kagwe has officially gazetted domesticated water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) as a food animal in Kenya.

In a Gazette Notice dated January 31, 2025, Kagwe exercised his powers under Section 2 of the Meat Control Act to recognize the species as fit for human consumption.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 of the Meat Control Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development declares the domesticated water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) as a food animal for the purposes of the Act,” the notice states.

The declaration means that water buffalo meat can now be legally processed, inspected, and sold in Kenya, expanding the country’s livestock industry and offering an alternative source of red meat.

Domesticated water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) are one of the most important livestock species in the world, particularly in Asia, Africa, and parts of Europe. These large bovines have been domesticated for thousands of years and play a crucial role in agriculture, transportation, dairy production, and meat supply.

Despite their widespread use, many people outside regions where they are commonly found may wonder whether they are suitable for human consumption.

What Are Domesticated Water Buffalo?

Domesticated water buffalo belong to the Bovidae family, the same group as cattle, sheep, and goats. They are primarily classified into two main types. Swamp buffalo, commonly found in Southeast Asia, China, and the Philippines, are mainly used for draught power in rice paddies. These buffaloes have shorter, curved horns and are well-adapted to wetland environments. River buffalo, on the other hand, are primarily raised for milk production in countries such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, and parts of Europe. Their high-fat milk is essential for producing dairy products like mozzarella cheese.

Water buffalo thrive in humid and wet environments, often spending a significant amount of time submerged in water to regulate their body temperature. They are known for their strength, resilience, and ability to adapt to regions where other livestock may struggle.

Can Humans Eat Water Buffalo?

Yes, water buffalo meat is widely consumed in many parts of the world. Known as buffalo beef or carabeef, it is leaner and contains less cholesterol and fat than traditional cattle beef. This makes it a nutritious alternative, offering high protein levels while being lower in calories.

Nutritional Benefits of Water Buffalo Meat

Water buffalo meat is a rich source of essential nutrients. It provides high-quality protein necessary for muscle development and repair. The iron content helps improve blood circulation and oxygen transport, while zinc supports immune function. Additionally, the meat is packed with B vitamins, particularly B12, which is crucial for brain and nerve health. With a lower fat content than conventional beef, it is considered a healthier red meat option.

Countries That Consume Water Buffalo Meat

Buffalo meat is a staple in many countries, particularly in South and Southeast Asia. India is one of the largest exporters of buffalo meat, with high demand in China, Indonesia, and the Middle East. In Italy, buffalo meat is used in specialty dishes, while in the Philippines and Vietnam, it is often served dried or stewed.

Water Buffalo vs. Cattle Meat

Water buffalo meat differs from traditional beef in several ways. It is leaner, containing less fat and cholesterol, making it a healthier option. The meat is darker in color due to a higher concentration of myoglobin and has a milder taste, making it suitable for various dishes. However, it tends to be tougher in texture and often requires slow cooking or marination to enhance its tenderness.

How to Prepare Water Buffalo Meat

Water buffalo meat is versatile and can be cooked in different ways. It is commonly grilled or roasted in Asian and Mediterranean cuisines. In stews and slow-cooked dishes, it is used in curries, soups, and broths to enhance flavor and tenderness. Ground buffalo meat is often used for burgers or sausages as a leaner alternative to beef. In some Southeast Asian and African cultures, buffalo meat is dried or cured for preservation and distinct flavors.