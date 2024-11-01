Mutilated Female Body Found Dumped on Roadside in Lang’ata

Detectives are investigating the discovery of a badly mutilated female body near Langata Cemetery in Nairobi.

The body was dropped at the scene by unknown people on Thursday October 31 morning.

Police said the body contained human bones and seemed to have been boiled and the meat removed.

The motive behind the same is yet to be known. No arrest has been made and the body is yet to be identified.

The incident left many locals shocked as the police moved the parts to the mortuary for preservation and identification.

The incident will raise more fears that women are being targeted.

At least 97 women have been killed separately in the past three months.

Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat said the incidents happened in September, October and November of 2024.

He termed the trend as troubling and called for action to address the same.

“This troubling trend highlights the urgent need for focused action and collaboration to tackle the widespread problem of gender-based violence in society,” he said.

He addressed a media conference at the National police headquarters at Jogoo House amid complaints killings targeting women have been on the rise.

Femicide, defined as the intentional killing of women and girls.

“This has become a critical issue in Kenya, especially with a significant increase in murder and manslaughter cases over the past two years,” he said.

Lagat was accompanied by Principal Secretary for gender Anne Wangombe, DIG Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin. Lagat said police are dedicated to addressing and investigating all serious crimes.

Lagat said about 90% of femicide cases have been thoroughly investigated, resulting in the arrest of suspects, with these cases now pending in courts.

Amin said they are investigating all cases equally and stating there has been no indication that women are targeted.

“These are criminals who are behind these incidents and we are addressing them all,” he said.

Wangombe said the traumatizing events of the past few weeks paint a grim picture of the return of femicide to our society.

“Not only do these horrific events devastate families, they also shake the community as a whole, making people to live in constant fear and anxiety- ever worrying about their safety and those of their loved ones. It’s an inherent right to live.”

“As such everyone, irrespective of their gender, should be allowed to enjoy it,” she said.

She said they are committed to strengthening prevention mechanisms against heinous acts and build the necessary confidence that all are safe in their familiar environments.

“As a State Department, we remain firm in our commitment to mitigating gender-based violence and ensuring swift justice to victims of GBV, while collaboratively addressing cultural and societal biases that perpetuate femicide and violence in all its forms.”

She appealed to all to become more conscious of our surrounding and report to the law enforcers any suspicious characters, stranger or situations.