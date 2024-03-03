Nacada Stages Operations on Shisha Consumption in Nairobi, Arrest 10

At least ten people were at the weekend arrested in an operation against shisha smoking in parts of Eastlands in Nairobi.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) which led the operation on Saturday said they seized 78 shisha bongs and more than 200 assorted flavours.

A raid led to the seizure of 18 pots alongside assorted flavours at Quiver Eastlands lounge in Nairobi where 2 persons were also arrested.

Another 60 pots and 126 assorted flavours were confiscated from Habanos Lounge along Kiambu Road. Seven people were apprehended in the raid including the manager, sellers, and users.

Nacada Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said the operation will continue.

Those arrested were detained ahead of arraignment.

NACADA has since December 2023 arrested over 60 people in separate club raids in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Shisha smoking has been outlawed in Kenya since 2017 after the State banned the use, import, manufacture, distribution and promotion of tobacco product. Kenya imposed a ban on shisha in 2017, including advertising, promoting, distributing and encouraging or facilitating its use.

Shisha smoking, also known as water pipe, hookah, or hubble-bubble, was outlawed in Kenya in 2017.

The comprehensive ban covered use, import, manufacture, sale, promotion, and distribution of the product. Offenders face fines starting at Sh50,000 or a minimum jail term of six months.

Kenya joined neighboring East African countries Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda in prohibiting the use of shisha.