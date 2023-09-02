Nadia Mukami Claims Title Of Richest Female Artiste In East Africa

Renowned Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has boldly asserted that she is the wealthiest female artiste in the entire East African region, emphasizing her substantial investments in properties.

Nadia made her statement during a recent interview, shedding light on her considerable financial success compared to her peers in East Africa.

“I’m on my own level. In terms of money, I don’t think there is a female artiste who has more money than me in Tanzania,” she confidently declared.

The artiste went on to highlight her significant property investments, revealing that her financial portfolio includes valuable assets. She firmly believes that she stands out in East Africa when it comes to financial prosperity.

“Some of us don’t talk, but the land that we have, if we start showing title deeds, people will run away. In terms of money, assets, investments – assets especially, I don’t think there is a female artiste in East Africa. I came from Mwihoko, and there you can find a lady driving even a passo, but they are very rich. So, I think I grew up seeing that, and money doesn’t make a lot of noise. So in East Africa, I don’t think there is a female artiste who can beat me property-wise,” Nadia confidently asserted.

However, when it comes to metrics such as YouTube views and social media followers, Nadia acknowledges that some fellow artistes may surpass her.

She attributed this difference to the purchase of views and followers through bots, which can artificially inflate an artiste’s online presence.

“In terms of YouTube views, yes, because some do buy using bots. They can beat me when it comes to views and followers because of bots,” she explained.

Nadia Mukami’s assertion regarding her financial standing in the East African music industry reflects her confidence in her investments and assets, demonstrating her belief in her substantial wealth compared to her peers in the region.

