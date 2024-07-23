fbpx
    Nairobi CBD: Bodaboda Riders Stage Pro-Government Protest with Placards [Photos]

    In Nairobi’s Central Business District, bodaboda riders have staged a pro-government protest, brandishing placards with messages such as “Let’s give President time” and “Tumechoka na Gen Z.” This demonstration comes amid heightened tensions and large police deployments across the city.

    Amidst the protests, skepticism has arisen. Critics question the sudden availability of funds used to support the riders, especially given the government’s claims of financial constraints. Some accuse the regime of exploiting economic hardships to mobilize support.

    As tensions continue to escalate, the National Assembly is set to reconvene this afternoon at 2:30 pm following a recess. However, uncertainty looms over whether today’s session will proceed or be adjourned, with Speaker Moses Wetangula yet to provide clarity.

    The Parliament faces mounting pressure as lawmakers prepare to vote on the contentious Finance Bill 2024. This comes after recent demonstrations saw protestors breach the Parliament fence and enter parts of August House. The events have prompted calls on social media for an occupation of Parliament premises, intensifying the political atmosphere.

