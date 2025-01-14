Nairobi County Directs Hawkers To Vacate Streets By 10 P.M.

The Nairobi County Government has directed hawkers to remove their wares from streets and lanes by 10 p.m. to allow for cleaning activities.

In a notice issued on January 9, 2025, County Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria highlighted concerns over hawkers leaving their belongings on streets and lanes, obstructing cleaning efforts.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in your belongings being treated as a nuisance. Any items left behind will be collected and disposed of without prior notice or consent,” the notice read.

The Head of County Public Service, Godfrey Akumali, also announced new measures confining hawkers to designated backstreets and lanes for trading. According to the notice, hawking will only be allowed from Monday to Saturday between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and exclusively on Sundays.

The designated areas for hawkers include backstreets within the zone stretching from Tom Mboya Street to Kirinyaga Road. However, hawking is explicitly banned on major roads and streets such as Moi Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenneth Matiba Road, Latema Road, Ronald Ngala Street, Mfangano Street, Hakatu Road, and River Road.

“All walkways within the Central Business District are strictly for pedestrians and not for trading,” the notice emphasized.

The county government has warned that violators of the new rules will face prosecution under Nairobi City County Government by-laws.