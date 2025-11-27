Sakaja Launches Major Administrative Overhaul, Creates Six Boroughs

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled a major administrative reform, creating six boroughs across the city and reorganizing Sub-County and Ward Administrators to improve service delivery.

The move aims to bring county governance closer to residents, enhance accountability, and streamline operations. Each borough will have a dedicated manager responsible for coordinating services and ensuring residents can access essential county services efficiently.

“Our goal is to streamline operations, cut unnecessary bottlenecks, and make Nairobi a working city where residents can access services efficiently and effectively,” Sakaja said.

Under the new structure, the Central Borough, covering Starehe, Mathare, and Kamukunji, will be headed by Charles Mabonga, with a service centre at City Hall and Shauri Moyo. The Eastern Borough, comprising Embakasi North, West, and Central, will be managed by George Muga, with a service centre in Umoja I.

The Western Borough, serving Westlands, Dagoretti North, and Dagoretti South, will be led by Janet Kimeu, with a service centre at City Park. The South Eastern Borough, covering Embakasi South, Embakasi East, and Makadara, will be managed by John Saruni, with a service centre at Huduma Centre, Makadara.

The Southern Borough, comprising Kibra and Lang’ata, will be headed by Dabasso Wario, with a service centre at Joseph Kangethe Social Hall. Lastly, the Northern Borough, covering Kasarani, Ruaraka, and Roysambu, will be led by Serah Gichamba, with a service centre at Gatharaini Grounds.

Governor Sakaja emphasized that the reform is more than an administrative reshuffle, describing it as a strategic effort to ensure Nairobians feel the impact of a responsive government.

“Every corner of the city now has a champion—Borough Managers who are accountable for local service delivery. This is not just an administrative change; it is a shift in how we serve Nairobians,” he said.

Residents can now access county services more efficiently, with administrative bottlenecks minimized. Sakaja called the reform a historic moment for Nairobi, noting that the creation of six boroughs will bring services closer to the people and strengthen accountability.

A borough is a town district with its own administration, providing all city services through localized governance structures.