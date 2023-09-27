Nairobi Hospital CEO Nyamongo Recounts Last Moments with Slain Finance Boss Maigo

Nairobi Hospital CEO James Nyamongo Tuesday recounted his last moments with the late Nairobi Hospital Acting Finance Director Eric Maigo.

Maigo was found dead in his Woodley estate house with 25 stab wounds on September 15.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing and a prime suspect in the same was Tuesday arrested in Kibera slums, Nairobi.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s The Explainer Show on Tuesday, Nyamongo said he was one of the last persons to interact with the deceased before he was later discovered dead.

Nyamongo said on Thursday, September 14, a day before he was found dead, they had a board meeting of the hospital’s Finance and Investments Committee where Maigo made a presentation.

After the session, Nyamongo says, they parted ways with the late Maigo, promising to meet the next day but this never came to be.

He said he received news of the death hours later.

“It is very perplexing especially to us because I was the last person on that Thursday which was on 14th. I had interacted with him during our board’s Finance and Investment Committee meeting. We had made a very good presentation I saw one of the ways he has delivered from a professional view.”

“We were to meet the following day but that day never came and it was really disheartening to find out the person I was with 12 hours ago was no more,” said Nyamongo.

He added the death had also left staffers at the hospital devastated.

He eulogized Maigo as “a gentleman and one of the best staff I have ever worked with.”

“It has been a very difficult moment for the Nairobi Hospital family and also the institution as a whole. We are all saddened by the murder of this gentleman who was one of the best staff I have ever worked with,” said Nyamongo.

“When I joined Nairobi Hospital this was one of the staffers I recruited. He has been my right-hand person, especially in the institution of financial matters. I take this opportunity to send my condolences to the entire family of Mr Eric Maigo. As the story unfolds, we are looking to know what was the cause.”

“It has been very difficult for the staff but we have been having counsellors to help the staff understand and accept the situation,” he added.

A suspect Anne Adhiambo, 17 who has been on the run for the last two weeks, was arrested on Tuesday night in Kibra in an intelligence-led operation by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

Another suspect, Cynthia Lusega Andalo, who was previously arrested and arraigned in connection with the gruesome murder was released after the prosecution said they had no evidence to charge or even continue detaining her.

Adhiambo is expected in court on Wednesday where police will seek more time to detain her.

Maigo will be buried at his Keumbu rural home in Kisii on September 29.

