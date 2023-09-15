Nairobi Hospital Mourns Slain Finance Director After Body Found with 16 Stab Wounds 

Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo has mourned his slain acting director of finance whose body was found in his house with 16 stab wounds.

The deceased Eric Maigo, 36, was with an unknown woman who is believed to have stabbed him to death on Friday morning.

“This morning we received the shocking news of the death of our staff member, Mr Eric Maigo, who was our Ag Director of Finance. Unconfirmed reports we have at the moment are that Eric’s lifeless body was found by neighbours at his house at 6am this morning,” Nyamongo said in a memo to all staff.

Nyamongo said the family had been informed of the incident and the police had taken over the scene and were conducting investigations.

The CEO paid tribute to Maigo as a member who gave his best for the success of Nairobi Hospital.

“He was a dedicated member of staff who gave his best for the success of Nairobi Hospital. Let us all keep his family in our prayers as they go through this difficult time”.

Read: Nairobi Hospital Acting Finance Director Erick Maigo Murdered at Woodley Home

Police are looking for a woman believed to have killed Maigo.

By the time police arrived at the scene they found the woman suspected to have acted alone missing.

The door was open and Maigo’s body was lying in a pool of blood.

Police said the body had 16 stabs. Ten of the wounds were on the chest and six at the back.

It is not clear if the woman acted alone.

Police moved the body to the mortuary.

A hunt for the woman is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...