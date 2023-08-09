Nairobi National Park Entry Fees to Reach Sh2,000 In Proposed Changes

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is set to increase entry fees into major National Parks starting January 2024.

In a proposed schedule, the highest entry amount will be at parks such as Nairobi National Park, which is frequented by residents.

The East African Community (EAC) and resident adults will pay Sh2,000 during peak season which starts from July to March, up from Sh430.

Further, adults from the rest of Africa, as well as those from international visitors, will be forced to pay $50 (Sh7,167) and $100 (Sh14,335) respectively during the high season.

Between April to June, KWS will charge EAC and resident adults Sh2,000 to enter Nairobi National Park.

Adults from the rest of the world will part with $20 (Sh2,867) and $100 (Sh14,335), during this season.

Previously, resident adults have been paying Sh430 while children have been paying Sh215.

Non-resident adults are currently parting with $43 (6,164) while children and students pay $22(Sh3,153) to visit the park.

KWS will charge EAC and resident adults Sh1,000 during the high season for those looking to visit Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks.

Adults from the rest of Africa, as well as those from international destinations, will pay $50 (Sh7,167) and $100 (Sh14,335) respectively.

During the low season, EAC and resident adults will pay Sh800 to enter the parks. Adults from Africa and the rest of the world will pay $35 (Sh5,017) and $80 (Sh11,468) respectively.

Visitors at the two parks which are classified as premium facilities have been paying Sh860 (adults) and children Sh215.

Non-Kenyan adults are currently paying $60 (Sh8,601) while children pay $35 (Sh5,017).

