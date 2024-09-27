Najee Harris Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Najee Harris is a professional running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He played college football at Alabama from 2017 to 2020, where he became a standout player and was highly regarded as the top recruit in his class.

Drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris has since established himself as a key player for the Steelers, recording over 3,300 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in his career as of 2024.

Siblings

Najee is the youngest of his four siblings.

His three older brothers, Malachi, Curtis Harris Jr., and Fela, and his sister Jahmila Harris, form a close-knit family.

Jahmila, the eldest, is a dedicated medical assistant at UCSF Medical Center, showcasing the family’s commitment to the medical field.

Malachi, like his sister Jahmila, pursued studies in Nursing and Allied Health at Diablo Valley College, displaying a shared passion for healthcare.

Curtis Jr. graduated from Pinole Valley High and continued his education at UCLA, exemplifying the family’s dedication to academic excellence.

Fela, a graduate of Antioch High School, also followed in his brother’s footsteps, attending UCLA to further his education.

College career

Harris joined the University of Alabama in 2017 as one of the top recruits in the nation.

He was highly regarded for his combination of size, speed, and agility, which made him a versatile threat on the field.

In his freshman year, Harris played a supporting role behind established running backs Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough.

He rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns while also contributing in the passing game.

As a sophomore in 2018, Harris began to see more playing time, finishing the season with 783 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

His performance in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma was particularly notable, where he rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2019, Harris emerged as a key player for Alabama, rushing for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His ability to catch passes out of the backfield became a significant part of his game, as he recorded 27 receptions for 304 yards and seven touchdowns.

He played a crucial role in Alabama’s offense, helping lead the team to the College Football Playoff.

In his senior year during the 2020 season, Harris had a breakout season, rushing for 1,466 yards and scoring 26 total touchdowns (1,891 all-purpose yards).

He was named the MVP of the 2020 SEC Championship Game after rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns against Florida.

His performance helped Alabama secure another national championship title.

Throughout his college career, Harris received numerous accolades, including first-team All-American honors in 2020 and the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

He also earned recognition as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year that same year and finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

NFL career

In the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the first running back off the board with the 24th overall pick.

The Steelers saw him as a cornerstone player to revitalize their offense.

Harris made an immediate impact during his rookie season, starting all 17 games and showcasing his durability and versatility.

He rushed for 1,200 yards and scored seven touchdowns, making him one of the top rookie running backs in the league.

In addition to his rushing stats, he caught 74 passes for 467 yards, demonstrating his ability to contribute significantly in the passing game.

His impressive rookie campaign earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl, highlighting his status as one of the league’s rising stars.

In his second season, Harris continued to build on his success despite facing some challenges with injuries. He still managed to rush for over 1,000 yards, solidifying his role as a key player for Pittsburgh.

Harris is known for his unique playing style that combines power running with agility, allowing him to break tackles and gain extra yardage.

His versatility as a receiver makes him a dual-threat out of the backfield, enabling offensive coordinators to utilize him in various formations.

Accolades

Harris has received numerous accolades throughout his football career.

In college, he was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2020 and won the prestigious Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation’s top running back.

He was also a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year award.

During his time at Alabama, he became the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,843), rushing touchdowns (46), and total touchdowns (57), while contributing to two national championship teams.

In the NFL, Harris was selected as the first running back in the 2021 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He earned a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Harris made history as one of only two players in franchise history to rush for over 2,200 yards and have at least 650 receiving yards in his first two seasons.

In 2022, he was voted an offensive team captain by his teammates, further establishing his leadership role within the team.