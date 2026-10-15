Natembeya demands answers over repeated withdrawal of his security

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has demanded a formal explanation from the Inspector-General of the National Police Service over the repeated withdrawal of his security detail, citing constitutional provisions on administrative fairness and the rule of law.

In a statement, Natembeya said any decision affecting his personal security must comply with the Constitution and applicable laws, insisting that public authorities must provide clear reasons for decisions that adversely affect an individual’s rights.

The governor cited Article 47 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which guarantees every person the right to administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair, including written reasons where a right or fundamental freedom has been adversely affected.

He also invoked Article 238(2)(b), which requires national security to be pursued in compliance with the law and with respect for the rule of law, democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Additionally, Natembeya cited Article 244 of the Constitution, which requires the National Police Service to maintain high standards of professionalism and discipline while respecting human rights and human dignity.

The governor said he was particularly concerned that the withdrawal had occurred for the second time, prompting him to seek clarification on the reasons behind the decision and whether the required security procedures had been followed.

“I therefore call upon the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to provide a formal explanation of the reasons for this decision and to clarify whether the applicable security procedures have been followed,” he said.

Natembeya also referred to a High Court ruling reportedly delivered on June 3, 2025, concerning the withdrawal of security assigned to five governors. He said the decision underscored the importance of prior written notice, an opportunity to be heard and written reasons when withdrawing security in circumstances affecting constitutional rights.

The governor maintained that he was not opposed to lawful security reviews but insisted that such decisions must be undertaken professionally, objectively and without discrimination or improper political influence.

“Let me be clear: I do not claim immunity from lawful security reviews. What I insist upon is that any such review must be conducted professionally, objectively and in accordance with the Constitution, without discrimination or improper political influence,” he said.

Natembeya further stated that the security dispute would not distract him from discharging his constitutional responsibilities to the people of Trans Nzoia.

He called on the relevant authorities to explain the repeated withdrawal of his security and ensure that appropriate security arrangements were maintained in accordance with the law.

“The Constitution is binding on every public institution. No exercise of public power is above the law, and no Kenyan should be denied procedural fairness,” he said.

The governor’s statement places renewed focus on the legal and procedural requirements governing decisions by security agencies, particularly where such decisions are challenged on constitutional grounds.

There was no immediate comment from the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja over the move of withdrawing the bodyguards.

IG Kanja is away in Italy for an official visit.

His office said they will issue a statement later.