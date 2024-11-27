National Assembly Approves Rehema Jaldesa As NGEC Chairperson

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of Rehema Dida Jaldesa as the Chairperson and Michael Nzomo Mbithuka as a Member of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).

Legislators have urged the new leadership to rejuvenate the Commission and deliver on its mandate of promoting gender equality and equity nationwide.

During the debate, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah emphasized the need for a more active approach from the NGEC in addressing gender issues.

“In the past, this Commission has been unresponsive and lacklustre. With the new leadership, we hope Jaldesa and Mbithuka will revitalize the Commission and ensure it fulfills its mandate,” Ichung’wah said.

The NGEC was established to champion gender equality, protect the rights of marginalized groups, and monitor the integration of gender considerations in national development.

Legislators stressed the importance of providing adequate resources to the Commission to enable it to achieve its objectives.

As the country marks the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo called for more funding to support the Commission’s critical work.

“We must ensure this Commission is well-resourced to address pressing issues, especially during such significant campaigns. Additionally, we should support emerging female leaders aspiring for public office,” she said.

Naomi Waqo expressed confidence in Jaldesa’s leadership, citing her extensive experience as a human rights advocate.

“Hon. Jaldesa brings energy and focus to the NGEC. While the Commission has made progress, there is still much more that can be achieved,” Waqo said.

Several MPs highlighted the need to balance gender advocacy efforts.

Rindikiri Mugambi noted the importance of addressing issues affecting both boys and girls. “Gender equality means tackling challenges faced by all children, including the resurgence of female genital mutilation,” he said.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma urged the appointees to prioritize pressing gender-related issues such as femicide and cyberbullying.

“Commissions like NGEC should not be retirement homes. Appointees must bring energy and solutions to the table,” Kaluma remarked.

Irene Mayaka and Sarah Korere encouraged fellow lawmakers to raise awareness about gender-based violence within their constituencies.

“The NGEC must step up and be visible in tackling these issues. Leaders must also use the 16 Days of Activism to advocate for change at the grassroots,” Mayaka urged.