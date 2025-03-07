Close Menu
    National Assembly Declares 38 Committee Leadership Vacancies, Elections Set For March 12

    The National Assembly has declared vacancies for chairpersons and vice chairpersons in 38 committees, with elections scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, and Thursday, March 13, 2025.

    This follows the reconstitution and approval of members to serve in the committees on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

    In a letter dated Thursday, March 6, 2025, addressed to MPs, National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge announced the vacancies, citing Standing Order 179 (2).

    “A Member of Parliament from the relevant committee who desires to vie for the position of chairperson or vice chairperson is requested to collect nomination papers from designated offices,” Njoroge stated.

    MPs seeking to contest for leadership positions in the Audit, Appropriations, and General Purpose Committees must submit their nomination papers to the Director at Continental House, 4th Floor, Room 401, by Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

    For the 20 Departmental Committees, nomination papers must be submitted to the Director at Bunge Tower, 8th Floor, Room 19, by Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

    Election Schedule

    • Elections for the 18 Audit, Appropriations, and General Purpose Committees will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
    • Elections for the 20 Departmental Committees will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

    Committees with Leadership Vacancies

    Audit, Appropriations, and Select Committees

    1. Diaspora Affairs & Migrant Workers Committee
    2. Committee on Regional Integration
    3. Committee on Implementation
    4. Public Accounts Committee
    5. Special Funds Account Committee
    6. Decentralized Funds Accounts Committee
    7. Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library
    8. Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee
    9. Budget and Appropriations Committee
    10. Public Investments Committee on Governance & Education
    11. Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs & Energy
    12. Public Investments Committee on Social Services Administration & Agriculture
    13. Committee on Delegated Legislation
    14. National Government Constituencies Development Fund Committee
    15. Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity
    16. Committee on Members’ Service & Facilities
    17. Public Debt & Privatization Committee
    18. Public Petitions Committee

    Departmental Committees

    1. Labour Committee
    2. Social Protection Committee
    3. Health Committee
    4. Sports and Culture Committee
    5. Finance and National Planning Committee
    6. Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Committee
    7. Tourism and Wildlife Committee
    8. Regional Development Committee
    9. Lands Committee
    10. Agriculture & Livestock Committee
    11. Blue Economy, Water and Irrigation Committee
    12. Environment, Forestry and Mining Committee
    13. Administration & Internal Affairs Committee
    14. Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee
    15. Justice and Legal Affairs Committee
    16. Education Committee
    17. Transport and Infrastructure Committee
    18. Housing, Urban Planning & Public Works Committee
    19. Communication, Information & Innovation Committee
    20. Committee on Energy

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

