National Assembly Declares 38 Committee Leadership Vacancies, Elections Set For March 12

The National Assembly has declared vacancies for chairpersons and vice chairpersons in 38 committees, with elections scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, and Thursday, March 13, 2025.

This follows the reconstitution and approval of members to serve in the committees on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

In a letter dated Thursday, March 6, 2025, addressed to MPs, National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge announced the vacancies, citing Standing Order 179 (2).

“A Member of Parliament from the relevant committee who desires to vie for the position of chairperson or vice chairperson is requested to collect nomination papers from designated offices,” Njoroge stated.

MPs seeking to contest for leadership positions in the Audit, Appropriations, and General Purpose Committees must submit their nomination papers to the Director at Continental House, 4th Floor, Room 401, by Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

For the 20 Departmental Committees, nomination papers must be submitted to the Director at Bunge Tower, 8th Floor, Room 19, by Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Election Schedule

Elections for the 18 Audit, Appropriations, and General Purpose Committees will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Elections for the 20 Departmental Committees will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Committees with Leadership Vacancies

Audit, Appropriations, and Select Committees

Diaspora Affairs & Migrant Workers Committee Committee on Regional Integration Committee on Implementation Public Accounts Committee Special Funds Account Committee Decentralized Funds Accounts Committee Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee Budget and Appropriations Committee Public Investments Committee on Governance & Education Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs & Energy Public Investments Committee on Social Services Administration & Agriculture Committee on Delegated Legislation National Government Constituencies Development Fund Committee Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity Committee on Members’ Service & Facilities Public Debt & Privatization Committee Public Petitions Committee

Departmental Committees

Labour Committee Social Protection Committee Health Committee Sports and Culture Committee Finance and National Planning Committee Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Committee Tourism and Wildlife Committee Regional Development Committee Lands Committee Agriculture & Livestock Committee Blue Economy, Water and Irrigation Committee Environment, Forestry and Mining Committee Administration & Internal Affairs Committee Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Education Committee Transport and Infrastructure Committee Housing, Urban Planning & Public Works Committee Communication, Information & Innovation Committee Committee on Energy