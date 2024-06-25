National Assembly Speaker Directs Ichung’wa To Inquire Into Abduction Of Oguda And 7 Others

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has instructed Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa to urgently coordinate with Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to determine the whereabouts of Gabriel Oguda and nine others who have reportedly been abducted.

Wetangula issued the directive amidst growing pressure from the opposition for intervention and accountability.

“I am instructing the Majority Leader to contact the IG to provide information about the individual who is working in the Minority Leader’s office and report back,” stated Wetangula during a parliamentary session.

The directive follows an emotional plea from Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to the National Assembly, detailing the alarming circumstances surrounding Oguda’s disappearance.

According to Wandayi, Oguda was forcefully taken from his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, June 25. Wandayi received a distress call from Oguda at 2:20 am, reporting that individuals he identified as police officers were breaking into his home.

“He called me in great distress, informing me that individuals he identified as police officers were forcefully entering his home. Ten minutes later, my phone lost signal, and I was unable to reach him,” Wandayi recounted.

Efforts to locate Oguda in various police stations across Nairobi have been unsuccessful, prompting calls for his immediate release or presentation in court to face any charges.

“This cannot be business as usual. If such actions can be taken against someone from my office, it undermines the independence of our Parliament,” Wandayi emphasized.

The Minority Leader’s revelations have raised serious concerns about the government’s commitment to upholding legal rights and due process.

He criticized authorities for failing to disclose the reasons for Oguda’s arrest or allowing him access to legal representation.

Majority Leader Ichung’wa echoed Wandayi’s concerns, acknowledging the urgency of investigating and resolving the situation.

He assured the Assembly that protecting parliamentary staff was a top priority but emphasized that those found to have broken the law would face consequences.

The debate intensified following reports that nine other individuals, including Drey Mwangi, TemperCR7, Harriet, Shad, Franje, Worldsmith, and Hilla254, are also suspected to have been abducted under similar circumstances.