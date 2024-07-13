National Police Service Commission Advertises Deputy Inspector General Positions

The National Police Service Commission has advertised two positions of Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) following a significant security shakeup.

The commission is seeking to recruit a DIG for the Kenya Police Service (KPS) and a DIG for the Administration Police Service (APS).

This recruitment drive follows the resignation of former Inspector General (IG) Japheth Koome, which prompted substantial changes within the service.

President William Ruto confirmed Koome’s resignation and subsequently appointed Douglas Kanja as the acting IG of NPS.

Also Read: Acting IG Douglas Kanja Takes Over National Police Service

Kanja assumed his duties on Friday afternoon, deputized by Eliud Lagat, the former Commandant of the General Service Unit, and James Kamau, the former Commandant of the National Police College, both serving in acting capacities.

Interested candidates must be Kenyan citizens, hold a degree from a recognized university, have a distinguished career in their respective fields, meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution, and have served in the police service for at least fifteen years.

Additionally, they should currently hold the rank of Assistant Inspector General or higher.

The role of DIG-KPS involves commanding, controlling, and administering the Kenya Police Service under the direction of the IG.

The DIG-APS is responsible for leading the Administration Police Service and operates under the directions and control of the IG.

“Eache application should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional testimonials and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany an online application,” the gazette announcement reads.

The applications should be addressed to the Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission before July 17, 2024.

Manual applications should be delivered to the Office of the Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer at CBK Pension Towers, 9th floor.

Online applications should be emailed in PDF format to digrecruitment@npsc.go.ke.

Shortlisted candidates will be announced in the print media.