NBA To Set Up Offices in Nairobi in November

nba offices in nairobi
NBA Signs MoU with Kenya. [PCS]

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is set to set up offices in Nairobi in November.

The announcement was made by State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Friday. According to Hussein, Kenya had signed an MoU with the basketball association.

The agreement was signed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba who was in the company of President William Ruto.

“Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Basketball Association that will see phenomenal development of Basketball in Kenya,” said Hussein.

The deal, Hussein added, will lead to “School and community-based grassroots talent development under the Talanta Hela Initiative, including training of teachers as certified basketball coaches and scouts.”

The State House spokesperson also noted that the agreement will aid in the upgrading of local basketball infrastructure, which will encompass the construction of basketball courts in schools and communities around the country.

“Development of Basketball infrastructure, including Basketball courts in schools, communities and neighborhoods, and an elite arena for hosting top-level competitions… NBA to open an office in Nairobi in November 2023 to coordinate all activities under the historic MoU,” he said.

Written by KahawaTungu Reporter

Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

