NCIC Announces Vacancy For CEO Position

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has announced a vacancy for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement released on Monday, the commission outlined the CEO’s key responsibilities, which include overseeing the NCIC Secretariat, serving as the Secretary and Chief Advisor to the Commission, and managing the commission’s daily operations and staff.

“The Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is the head of the NCIC Secretariat, Secretary and Chief Advisor to the Commission. The CEO is responsible to the Commission for the administration and day-to-day management of the affairs of the Commission and staff of the Commission. The Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will perform such other functions as may be assigned by the Commission and the law,” the statement noted.

Applicants must hold a Master’s degree in a relevant field from a recognized institution. They should also have at least 18 years of cumulative experience in a related field within the private or public sector, with eight years in a senior management role.

Additionally, candidates must meet the leadership and integrity standards outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and demonstrate commitment to the national values outlined in Article 10.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the commission’s application portal at https://jobs.cohesion.go.ke/ for detailed job specifications and application requirements.

The deadline for applications is February 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.