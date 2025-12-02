NEMA shuts eight joints including Kettle House over noise pollution violations 

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Tuesday ordered the closure of eight popular entertainment venues across the country after they failed to comply with earlier environmental restoration directives aimed at curbing noise pollution.

The joints include the notorious Kettle House on Muthangari Drive in Lavington, Nairobi.

The enforcement action follows a public notice issued on September 18, 2025, in which NEMA warned that it would take decisive measures against establishments that continued to flout noise regulations. Despite repeated complaints from the public and previous warnings, the Authority said the listed venues failed to meet the requirements set out in earlier compliance orders.

The affected facilities include:

• Kettle House, Muthangari Drive

• Boba Drinks and Café, Kilimani

• Speedy’s Bar and Restaurant, Watamu Beach Road

• Bar Next Door, Othaya Road, Kilimani

• Emirates Lounge, Pipeline Area

• Infusion Lounge, Ruaka along Limuru Road

• Status Lounge, Ruaka along Limuru Road

• Kifaru Place, Mombasa Road

According to NEMA, the closures were prompted by continued noise pollution from the establishments despite explicit instructions to implement corrective measures.

“The Authority has continued to receive noise complaints from these facilities even after being warned through earlier orders,” the agency said.

Under the new directives, the establishments must shut down operations immediately and undertake a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before applying for a valid operating license from NEMA. They have also been instructed to soundproof their premises and conduct a comprehensive noise survey to demonstrate compliance with environmental standards.

The crackdown underscores NEMA’s renewed commitment to addressing noise pollution, particularly in residential and mixed-use areas where complaints have been rising.

The Authority indicated that similar enforcement actions may continue as it seeks to ensure a safer and healthier environment for the public.