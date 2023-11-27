Nene Leakes: Unveiling The Fortune Behind The Star

Nene Leakes, a prominent figure in American entertainment, transcends the boundaries of reality television to emerge as a multifaceted personality. Renowned as a reality TV star, actress, author, fashion designer, and entrepreneur, Leakes has carved a distinct niche for herself. As of the latest update, her net worth stands at an impressive $14 million, showcasing her financial prowess alongside her diverse talents.

Nene Leakes Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth December 13, 1967 Place of Birth Queens, New York Nationality American Profession Actor, Film Producer, Television producer

Early Life

Born Linnethia Monique Johnson on December 13, 1967, in Queens, New York, Nene faced early challenges that shaped her resilient spirit.

Sent to live with an aunt in Athens, Georgia, alongside one of her brothers due to her mother’s challenges, Nene’s journey began against the backdrop of a fractured family. Modeling since the age of 16, she navigated her way through high school and college, eventually graduating from Clarke Central High School in Athens and attending Morris Brown College in Atlanta for two years.

The Rise of Nene

Nene Leakes made her impactful debut on the reality TV scene with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2008, marking the commencement of a seven-season stint. Notably, she earned an unprecedented salary of $1 million per season, securing her status as the highest-earning Bravo housewife at the time. Her bold presence and unapologetic persona contributed to the show’s success.

In 2015, she announced her departure from the show, only to return in a supporting role for its eighth season in 2017. Beyond reality TV, Nene graced the screens of shows like “The Celebrity Apprentice,” where her clash with Star Jones added an extra layer of drama to her television journey.

Nene Leakes Entrepreneurial Ventures

Nene Leakes extended her influence beyond television with the launch of the Nene Leakes Collection for the Home Shopping Network in 2014, showcasing her foray into the fashion world. Her entrepreneurial spirit further manifested in the SWAGG Boutique, with locations in Duluth, Georgia, Maryland, and Miami Beach. In May 2021, she added another feather to her cap with the opening of the Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, showcasing her diverse business endeavors.

Nene Leakes Husband

Nene’s personal life witnessed both triumphs and tribulations. She married Gregg Leakes in 1997, and the couple had two sons, Brentt and Brice. The challenges surfaced when Gregg Leakes passed away in September 2021 due to colon cancer. Their journey, documented on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” included a divorce in 2011 and a subsequent rekindling of romance that culminated in a remarriage in 2013, celebrated in the spin-off “I Dream of Nene: The Wedding.”

In terms of relationships, Nene’s recent split with Nyonisela Sioh marked a chapter of change in her personal life.

How much did Nene Leakes Earn from The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Nene Leakes, at her peak, earned the remarkable salary of $1 million per season on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” establishing her as the highest-paid Housewife across the Bravo network.

Nene Leakes Net Worth

This financial milestone, coupled with her diverse ventures, contributed to Nene Leakes net worth of $14 million.