fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Net Worth Of Patrick Warburton

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Patrick Warburton Net Worth

    Patrick Warburton’s distinctive voice and commanding presence have made him a staple in the entertainment industry, earning him a net worth of $20 million. While recognized for his live-action roles, it is Warburton’s unparalleled voice acting career that has solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable talents.

    Patrick Warburton Net Worth $20 Million
    Date of Birth November 14, 1964
    Place of Birth Paterson, New Jersey
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Model, Film Producer

    Early Life

    Born on November 14, 1964, in Paterson, New Jersey, Patrick Warburton’s journey to stardom began with his towering stature and booming voice.

    Despite initial aspirations in marine biology, Warburton pursued acting and modeling, eventually finding success in television with memorable roles in “Seinfeld” as David Puddy and “Dave’s World.”

    Success

    Warburton’s breakthrough came with his leading role in “The Tick,” showcasing his comedic prowess and solidifying his place in television history, despite the show’s premature cancellation.

    He continued to grace the small screen with roles in sitcoms like “8 Simple Rules” and “Less Than Perfect,” captivating audiences with his distinct charm and comedic timing.

    Voice Acting

    Warburton’s voice acting career soared to new heights with iconic roles in animated series such as “Family Guy,” where he lends his voice to the beloved character Joe Swanson, showcasing his versatility and talent.

    Also Read: Nikola Jokić Net Worth

    His contributions to animated films and video games, including “The Emperor’s New Groove” and the “Tak” franchise, further solidify his status as a voice acting maestro, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

    Patrick Warburton Salary per Episode

    Beyond the screen, Warburton’s distinctive voice has graced countless commercials for esteemed brands like American Express and Apple, further expanding his reach and influence in the advertising world.

    His lucrative salary of $85,000 per episode for “Family Guy” underscores his invaluable contributions to the show and cements his position as one of the industry’s top earners.

    Personal Life

    Warburton’s enduring partnership with his wife Cathy Jennings, whom he married in 1991, reflects his commitment to family and love amidst his flourishing career.

    As a devoted father of four children, Warburton’s personal life is a testament to his values of love, loyalty, and dedication beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

    Patrick Warburton Net Worth

    Patrick Warburton net worth is $75 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Net Worth Of Sir Patrick Stewart

    Net Worth Of Patrick Warburton

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X