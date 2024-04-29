Net Worth Of Patrick Warburton

Patrick Warburton’s distinctive voice and commanding presence have made him a staple in the entertainment industry, earning him a net worth of $20 million. While recognized for his live-action roles, it is Warburton’s unparalleled voice acting career that has solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable talents.

Patrick Warburton Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth November 14, 1964 Place of Birth Paterson, New Jersey Nationality American Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Model, Film Producer

Early Life

Born on November 14, 1964, in Paterson, New Jersey, Patrick Warburton’s journey to stardom began with his towering stature and booming voice.

Despite initial aspirations in marine biology, Warburton pursued acting and modeling, eventually finding success in television with memorable roles in “Seinfeld” as David Puddy and “Dave’s World.”

Success

Warburton’s breakthrough came with his leading role in “The Tick,” showcasing his comedic prowess and solidifying his place in television history, despite the show’s premature cancellation.

He continued to grace the small screen with roles in sitcoms like “8 Simple Rules” and “Less Than Perfect,” captivating audiences with his distinct charm and comedic timing.

Voice Acting

Warburton’s voice acting career soared to new heights with iconic roles in animated series such as “Family Guy,” where he lends his voice to the beloved character Joe Swanson, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Also Read: Nikola Jokić Net Worth

His contributions to animated films and video games, including “The Emperor’s New Groove” and the “Tak” franchise, further solidify his status as a voice acting maestro, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

Patrick Warburton Salary per Episode

Beyond the screen, Warburton’s distinctive voice has graced countless commercials for esteemed brands like American Express and Apple, further expanding his reach and influence in the advertising world.

His lucrative salary of $85,000 per episode for “Family Guy” underscores his invaluable contributions to the show and cements his position as one of the industry’s top earners.

Personal Life

Warburton’s enduring partnership with his wife Cathy Jennings, whom he married in 1991, reflects his commitment to family and love amidst his flourishing career.

As a devoted father of four children, Warburton’s personal life is a testament to his values of love, loyalty, and dedication beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Patrick Warburton Net Worth

Patrick Warburton net worth is $75 million.