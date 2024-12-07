NFL Ends Inquiry Into Watson Sexual Assault Claim

The NFL has ended its investigation into the latest sexual assault allegation made against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The 29-year-old was under investigation after the filing of a civil lawsuit in September from a woman in Texas, seeking $1m (£764,000) in damages for an incident that allegedly occurred while the pair were on a date in October 2020.

Watson denied the allegation and the lawsuit was settled confidentially.

The NFL subsequently conducted its own investigation but announced on Saturday it would take no formal action against Watson.

“There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy,” a league spokesperson told the Associated Press., external “The matter is closed.”

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin told the Washington Post: “We are delighted to put this issue behind us so that Deshaun can concentrate on recovering from his injury and preparing for next season.”

Watson was suspended by the NFL for the first 11 matches of the 2022 season after 24 civil lawsuits were filed against him during his time with the Houston Texans.

He faced multiple accusations from women of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions between March 2020 and March 2021.

The NFL fined Watson $5m (£3.9m) under its personal conduct policy and he was suspended without pay.

Watson denied the allegations, and two grand juries ruled there was not enough evidence to charge him.

He later reached confidential settlements with 23 of the 24 women in the summer of 2022.

Watson has not played since October after sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury.

He has featured just 19 times for the Browns since his move in 2022, because of suspensions and injuries.