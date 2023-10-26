Nicholas Lyndhurst, the English actor known for his versatile roles, has achieved a net worth of $5 million.

Who is Nicholas Lyndhurst?

Born in 1961 in Emsworth, Hampshire, England, Nicholas Lyndhurst’s early education included training at the Corona Theatre School during his childhood.

A Rising Star in the ’70s

Lyndhurst’s career kicked off in the ’70s, when he began making appearances in children’s programming and commercials, showcasing his talent and charisma.

Iconic TV Roles

At the age of 17, Nicholas Lyndhurst took on a significant role as Adam Parkinson in the TV series “Butterflies.” This was only the beginning of his rise to fame. He went on to star in series like “Going Straight” and “Only Fools and Horses.”

It was his role as Rodney Trotter in “Only Fools and Horses” that truly cemented his place as a household name. This beloved series ran for an impressive seven seasons, spanning 64 episodes, and remains an enduring part of British television culture.

A Versatile Actor

Lyndhurst’s career continued to flourish as he explored a wide range of roles. He featured in several series, including “The Two of Us,” “The Piglet Files,” and “Goodnight Sweetheart.”

In the ’90s, he ventured into the world of advertising and struck a deal with People’s Phone, where he became the face of the company on TV and lent his voice to the radio advertisements. His work in advertising earned him a prestigious BAFTA Award.

Nicholas Lyndhurst Net Worth

Nicholas Lyndhurst net worth is $5 million. His journey to stardom has been marked by an array of iconic television appearances.

An Impressive Portfolio

Nicholas Lyndhurst’s talent shone in various TV series, such as “Porridge,” “After You’ve Gone,” “Rock & Chips,” “New Tricks,” “Gulliver’s Travels,” “David Copperfield,” and “To Serve Them All My Days.” His versatility as an actor has allowed him to tackle a wide array of characters and genres.

Nicholas Lyndhurst Wife

In 1999, Nicholas Lyndhurst married his wife, Lucy, a former ballet dancer. Their union welcomed a son named Archie Bjorn Lyndhurst in 2000. This family bond has been a source of happiness and support in his life.

