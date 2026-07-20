Nick Price is a British-Zimbabwean former professional golfer with an estimated net worth of $30 million.

A three-time major champion, Price enjoyed the most successful period of his career during the 1990s when he became the world’s top-ranked golfer and established himself as one of the PGA Tour’s most consistent winners. Known for his smooth swing and calm demeanor, he captured three major titles, topped the PGA Tour money list twice, and later enjoyed success on the PGA Tour Champions.

Beyond tournament earnings, Price has built his wealth through endorsements, golf-related ventures, and real estate investments.

Nick Price Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth January 28, 1957 Place of Birth Durban, South Africa

Career Earnings

Nick Price earned millions in prize money throughout his career while competing on the PGA Tour, European Tour, Southern Africa Tour, Japan Golf Tour, and PGA Tour Champions.

He led the PGA Tour money list in both 1993 and 1994, setting earnings records during one of the most dominant stretches of his career.

Early Life

Nick Price was born on January 28, 1957, in Durban, South Africa, to an English father and a Welsh mother.

He grew up in what was then Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), where he attended Prince Edward School. After completing his education, he served in the Rhodesian Air Force during the Rhodesian Bush War before pursuing professional golf.

Professional Golf Career

Price turned professional in 1977, beginning his career on the Southern Africa Tour.

His first professional victory came in 1979 at the Asseng TV Challenge Series before he secured his maiden European Tour title by winning the 1980 Swiss Open.

During the early 1980s, he continued to establish himself internationally, earning victories in South Africa while also impressing at major championships. In 1982, he finished tied for second at The Open Championship before earning his PGA Tour card later that year.

His breakthrough in the United States came in 1983, when he defeated Jack Nicklaus to win the prestigious World Series of Golf.

Rise to World No. 1

After several years of steady performances, Price reached the peak of his career in the early 1990s.

He captured his first major title at the 1992 PGA Championship before enjoying an outstanding run over the next two seasons.

In 1994, Price won both The Open Championship and his second PGA Championship, while also claiming several PGA Tour victories, including the Honda Classic, Western Open, Canadian Open, and Colonial.

His exceptional performances helped him become the Official World Golf Ranking No. 1, a position he held for more than 40 weeks.

During this period, he also topped the PGA Tour money list in consecutive seasons.

Later Career

Price remained competitive throughout the late 1990s, adding victories at tournaments such as the Zimbabwe Open, FedEx St. Jude Classic, and Suntory Open.

His final PGA Tour victory came at the MasterCard Colonial in 2002.

After turning 50, he joined the PGA Tour Champions, where he continued to win tournaments, including the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, Principal Charity Classic, and Toshiba Classic.

Awards and Honors

Nick Price’s outstanding career has earned him numerous accolades.

He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003 and received the prestigious Bob Jones Award from the United States Golf Association in 2005.

In 2011, he was honored with the Old Tom Morris Award, recognizing his lifetime contributions to the game of golf.

Personal Life

Nick Price is married to his wife, Sue, and they have three children.

The family has long lived in Florida, and Price holds dual citizenship in the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

Real Estate

Price has made significant investments in luxury real estate.

In 1994, he purchased a 6.5-acre waterfront property in Hobe Sound on Jupiter Island, Florida, for approximately $4 million.

He later built an 11,000-square-foot mansion featuring five bedrooms and ten bathrooms on the estate.

The property was listed for $21.9 million in 2016 before eventually selling for $16.4 million in 2021.

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