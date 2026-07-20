Vijay Singh is a Fijian professional golfer with an estimated net worth of $75 million. Known as “The Big Fijian,” Singh is one of the most accomplished golfers in PGA Tour history. During a remarkable professional career, he won 34 PGA Tour events, captured three major championships, reached World No. 1, and became one of the highest-paid golfers of his era.

Beyond tournament winnings, Singh has built his wealth through endorsement deals, investments, and luxury real estate, making him one of the richest golfers from the Pacific region.

Vijay Singh Net Worth $75 Million Date of Birth February 22, 1963 Place of Birth Lautoka, Fiji

Career Earnings

Vijay Singh earned more than $68 million in official PGA Tour prize money during his career.

He was the PGA Tour’s leading money winner in 2003, 2004, and 2008, reflecting his remarkable consistency during the peak of his career.

In addition to tournament winnings, Singh has earned millions through endorsement partnerships and other business ventures.

Early Life

Vijay Singh was born on February 22, 1963, in Lautoka, Fiji, and grew up in nearby Nadi.

Raised in a family of modest means, Singh and his brother Krishna often practiced golf using coconuts instead of golf balls because they could not afford proper equipment.

His father, an aircraft technician who also taught golf, introduced him to the game and helped develop his skills. Besides golf, Singh enjoyed cricket, football, rugby, and snooker during his childhood.

Inspired by golfer Tom Weiskopf, Singh spent countless hours refining his swing before turning professional.

Professional Golf Career

Singh turned professional in 1982 and claimed the Malaysian PGA Championship two years later.

His career faced an early setback after he received a lifetime ban from the Asia Golf Circuit over allegations that he altered a scorecard. Singh has consistently denied any wrongdoing, but the ruling forced him to rebuild his career elsewhere.

After returning to professional golf, he qualified for the European Tour and enjoyed a breakthrough season in 1989, winning four tournaments, including the Volvo Open Championship in Italy.

His first PGA Tour victory came in 1993 at the Buick Classic, launching a highly successful career in the United States.

Rise to World No. 1

From the late 1990s through the mid-2000s, Vijay Singh established himself among golf’s elite.

He won the 1998 PGA Championship, added another PGA Championship in 2004, and captured the 2000 Masters Tournament, giving him three major championship victories.

Between 2004 and 2005, Singh climbed to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking, holding the No. 1 position for 32 consecutive weeks while competing against Tiger Woods during one of golf’s most competitive eras.

He also won the FedEx Cup in 2008, further cementing his legacy as one of the game’s greatest players.

Hall of Fame Career

Singh’s outstanding achievements earned him induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2006.

Throughout his career, he became known for his relentless work ethic, disciplined practice routine, and exceptional ball striking.

His 34 PGA Tour victories rank him among the most successful golfers in tour history.

Endorsements

In addition to tournament winnings, Vijay Singh has earned millions through endorsement partnerships with leading golf equipment manufacturers and other global brands.

These sponsorships significantly boosted his income during his prime years and helped expand his wealth beyond competitive golf.

Legal Dispute with the PGA Tour

In 2013, Singh became involved in a high-profile legal dispute after the PGA Tour investigated his use of deer-antler spray, a supplement believed by some to contain trace amounts of human growth hormone.

Although Singh admitted using the product, the PGA Tour eventually dropped its disciplinary action after removing deer-antler spray from its list of prohibited substances.

Singh later filed a defamation lawsuit against the PGA Tour, arguing that the investigation had damaged his reputation. The case was eventually resolved without a suspension.

Controversies

Throughout his career, Singh occasionally attracted attention for controversial remarks and incidents.

One of the most discussed occurred in 2003 when he questioned the participation of Swedish star Annika Sörenstam in a PGA Tour event. His comments sparked widespread debate before he later clarified that he was referring to the tournament’s limited field rather than Sörenstam’s ability.

Despite occasional controversies, Singh remained one of the most respected competitors on the PGA Tour because of his dedication and remarkable work ethic.

Real Estate

Vijay Singh has invested heavily in luxury real estate.

His primary residence has long been in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, near PGA Tour headquarters.

In 2009, he purchased a luxury four-bedroom duplex in New York City for approximately $5.7 million.

He also owns a spectacular estate on Hawaii’s Big Island, a more than 50-acre oceanfront property featuring a 9,000-square-foot mansion, macadamia nut orchards, and nearly a mile of coastline. In 2022, the property was listed for $23 million.

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