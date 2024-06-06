Nicola Peltz Net Worth

Nicola Peltz, an American actress, has a net worth of $50 million. She is renowned for her roles in the films “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and “The Last Airbender,” as well as the TV series “Bates Motel,” which aired from 2013 to 2017. Nicola is also widely known for her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham. The couple tied the knot at her father’s Florida estate in April 2022.

Nicola Peltz Family Background

Nicola Peltz hails from a prominent family. Her father, Nelson Peltz, is a billionaire investor with a net worth of $1.8 billion, thanks to his successful business ventures, including Snapple. Her mother, Claudia Heffner, is a former fashion model. This affluent background has significantly influenced Nicola’s life and opportunities.

Early Life

Nicola Peltz was born on January 9, 1995, in Westchester, New York. She grew up with one sister and six brothers, including actor Will Peltz, as well as two half-siblings from her father’s previous marriages. Raised in a Jewish household due to her father’s faith, Nicola has embraced her heritage, even getting a Hebrew tattoo meaning “family first.” Her early interest in the arts led her to pursue acting from a young age.

Acting Career

Nicola Peltz began her acting career as a child model before transitioning to professional acting. She made her film debut in the 2006 Christmas comedy “Deck the Halls” and appeared in the 2007 production of “Blackbird” by the Manhattan Theatre Club. In 2008, she co-starred in the comedy film “Harold” and appeared in Miley Cyrus’s music video for “7 Things.”

Her breakout role came in 2010 when she starred as Katara in M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Last Airbender,” although the film was not well-received. In 2013, she landed a significant role in the TV series “Bates Motel,” playing Bradley Martin. She remained on the show until 2015.

In 2014, Nicola starred as Tessa Yeager in “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” which became one of the most profitable films of the year. She also appeared in the teen drama “Affluenza” that same year.

Nicola’s career continued to evolve with roles in “Youth in Oregon” (2016), the Hulu pilot “When the Streetlights Go On” (2016), and Zayn Malik’s music video “It’s You” (2016). In 2017, she appeared in “Inhumans,” and in 2018, she featured in “Back Roads” and “Our House.” Her recent work includes roles in “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson” (2019), “Holidate” (2020), and a guest appearance in “Welcome to Chippendales” (2022).

Behind the Scenes

Beyond acting, Nicola Peltz has ventured into writing and directing. She co-wrote and directed the independent drama “Lola James,” marking her directorial debut. She also stars in the film alongside Virginia Madsen.

Personal Life

Nicola Peltz began dating Brooklyn Beckham in her 20s, with the couple making their relationship public on Instagram in January 2020. They announced their engagement in July 2020 and married in a Jewish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 9, 2022. Their extravagant wedding was featured in British Vogue and reportedly cost over $3 million. The couple later adopted a dog and received the 2022 PETA award for Pawsome Adoption Advocate.

Real Estate

In June 2021, Nicola and Brooklyn purchased a home in Beverly Hills, California, for $10.5 million. This acquisition adds to their luxurious lifestyle and reflects their substantial net worth.

