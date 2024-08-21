Nicole Ari Parker’s Net Worth

Nicole Ari Parker, also known as Nicole Ari Parker Kodjoe, is a versatile American actress, producer, and model with a net worth of $5 million. This figure represents her combined assets with her husband, fellow actor Boris Kodjoe, with whom she has built a successful career both on and off the screen.

Parker’s most iconic role is Teri Joseph on the Showtime series Soul Food (2000–2004), a performance that garnered her significant acclaim. Beyond Soul Food, she has portrayed key characters in several popular TV shows, including District Attorney Jacqueline Perez on Murder in the First (2014), Kat Crawford on Rosewood (2015–2016), Giselle Barker on Empire (2017–2020), Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller on Chicago P.D. (2020–2021), and Lisa Todd Wexley on the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… (2021–present).

Nicole’s extensive acting resume includes over 60 credits, showcasing her talent in films like Boogie Nights (1997), Blue Streak (1999), Remember the Titans (2000), and Brown Sugar (2002). She has also made her mark on television, appearing in series such as The System (2003), Second Time Around (2004–2005), The Deep End (2010), Revolution (2013), Real Husbands of Hollywood (2013–2015), and Time After Time (2017). In addition to her acting, Parker has taken on roles behind the scenes as an executive producer for The Boris & Nicole Show (2015) and the TV movie Downsized (2017).

Early Life

Born on October 7, 1970, in Baltimore, Maryland, Nicole Ari Parker was raised by her parents, Donald (a dentist) and Susan (a health care professional). Though her parents divorced, Parker thrived, attending a Montessori school before moving to Roland Park Country School. At 17, Nicole’s talent was recognized when she was named Best Actress in Maryland’s high school theater competition. She later joined The Washington Ballet Company and graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1993 with an acting degree.

Nicole Ari Parker Career

Parker’s acting journey began with an uncredited role in the TV movie Other Women’s Children. She soon appeared in films such as The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love (1995), Stonewall (1995), and The End of Violence (1997). Her breakout role came as Becky Barnett in the critically acclaimed film Boogie Nights (1997). She continued to build her career with performances in films like Spark (1998) and Blue Streak (1999), which grossed $117.7 million globally.

Her role as Teri Joseph on Soul Food solidified her status as a leading actress. Following this, she starred in the hit film Remember the Titans (2000), which grossed $136.8 million and earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination. Parker has also worked alongside her husband Boris Kodjoe in Brown Sugar (2002) and the UPN sitcom Second Time Around (2004–2005).

Nicole continued to find success in both film and television, with notable roles in King’s Ransom (2005), Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008), Imagine That (2009), and the ABC drama The Deep End (2010). More recently, she has appeared in Chicago P.D. (2020–2021) and And Just Like That… (2021–present).

Personal Life

Nicole’s personal life has been just as eventful as her career. She married actor Joseph Falasca in January 2001, though they divorced later that year. In 2005, she married her Soul Food co-star Boris Kodjoe. The couple has two children: daughter Sophie, born on March 5, 2005, who was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth, and son Nicolas, born on October 31, 2006. Together, Nicole and Boris co-hosted The Boris & Nicole Show in 2015.

Nicole Ari Parker Awards

Throughout her career, Nicole Ari Parker has received numerous accolades. She won a Special Award at the Urbanworld Film Festival in 1999 for her outstanding body of work as an actress. Her role in Boogie Nights earned her a Florida Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble Cast and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Additionally, Parker has been nominated for seven NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Soul Food and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Remember the Titans and Brown Sugar. In 2003, she was also nominated for a BET Award for Best Actress.

