Nigerian national denies charges over fraudulent Kenyan ID

A Nigerian man accused of illegally obtaining a Kenyan national identity card and unlawfully residing in the country denied the charges against him at the Milimani Law Courts.

Joseph Temple Tochukwu, also known as Joseph Temple Obare, appeared before the court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts.

He is charged with being unlawfully present in Kenya, contrary to Section 53(1)(j) as read with Section 53(2) of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act, and obtaining registration by false pretences, contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code.

During the proceedings, the defence applied for favourable bond terms and sought the release of exhibits, including a motor vehicle and mobile phones seized during investigations.

The prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the items had been properly inventoried and would be relied upon as exhibits during the trial.

The court directed that the case be mentioned on July 16, 2026, to allow for the preparation and consideration of a pre-bail report before determining whether the accused should be released on bond.

The case stems from investigations into the alleged illegal issuance of a Kenyan national identity card to the Nigerian national. Investigations remain ongoing.

Investigators have uncovered what they describe as an elaborate scheme through which the Nigerian national acquired the Kenyan national identity card and used it to access a range of government and financial services, as authorities widen investigations into possible links to organized crime.

According to investigators, Joseph Temple Tochukwu, also known as Joseph Temple Obare, is a Nigerian citizen.

He is also said to be a director of Josechide Nigeria Limited, a company registered in Nigeria.

Detectives say the suspect entered Kenya on November 12, 2022, on a tourist visa following the death of his father, claiming he intended to take time off to recover. Immigration records reviewed by investigators reportedly confirm his entry into the country on that date.

Police said after his visa expired, he did not return to Nigeria.

Instead, investigators claim he enlisted the services of an individual identified only as “Kevo,” who allegedly arranged fraudulent immigration entry and exit stamps for between Sh10,000 and Sh15,000, despite the suspect never leaving Kenya after his arrival.

Investigators further allege that the suspect later sought to obtain a Kenyan national identity card through another intermediary identified as “Max.”

Police say he initially agreed to pay Sh60,000 for the document, which was allegedly delivered several months later by a boda boda rider after the cost had been increased.

Authorities claim the identity card enabled the suspect to open a bank account at I&M Bank, obtain a driver’s licence from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), register a Kenyan company, Prime Temple Real Estate Solutions Limited, and subsequently acquire a Nairobi County unified business permit and a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) PIN and purchase and register a Mercedes-Benz motor vehicle.

Investigators also allege that the suspect was involved in an illegal money transfer network that facilitated the movement of funds from Kenya to foreign countries and back through cryptocurrency wallets. According to police, the arrangement was allegedly designed to disguise the origin of funds and evade detection in exchange for commissions.

The allegations have prompted investigators to explore possible links to organized criminal networks involved in money laundering, online fraud, terrorism financing and narcotics trafficking.

Investigators have also indicated they will continue pursuing leads to identify and apprehend any government officials who may have participated in the alleged irregular issuance of Kenyan identity documents.

In addition, the suspect’s mobile phones will be submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) for forensic examination to determine whether they contain evidence linking him to organized criminal activities, money laundering or other offences.

The suspect has already appeared before the Milimani Law Courts, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges currently before the court.

The matter is scheduled for mention on July 16, 2026, for consideration of a pre-bail report before the court determines bond terms.