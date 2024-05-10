Nikki Glaser Sibling: A Look at Lauren Glaser

Nikki Glaser is an American stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, radio host and television host.

She has been active in the entertainment industry since 2002, hosting several television shows on Comedy Central and Bravo.

Nikki has also appeared in films like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, and has competed in competition shows such as Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

She has been involved in various roasts, including those of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Tom Brady.

Nikki has also had stand-up specials on HBO and Netflix, and hosts her own podcast, The Nikki Glaser Podcast.

Siblings

Nikki has a younger sister called Lauren Glaser who leads a more private life compared to her comedian sister.

Lauren is a teacher in the United States, dedicated to educating and shaping young minds.

While she doesn’t have the same level of public recognition as Nikki, Lauren plays a significant role in her community through her work as an educator.

Despite the differences in their career paths, the Glaser sisters share a bond that goes beyond their individual professions, supporting each other in their respective endeavors.

Parents

Nikki’s parents are E.J. Glaser and Julie Glaser. E.J.

Glaser, her father, has been supportive of Nikki’s comedy career, managing to make a living as a musician for a few years.

Julie Glaser has been candid about her feelings towards Nikki’s comedy and has made appearances on Nikki’s shows, showcasing their family dynamic.

Both parents have been involved in Nikki’s life and have shared moments with her on and off the screen, contributing to her comedic inspiration and career growth.

Career

Nikki’s career has been marked by her versatility and talent across various entertainment platforms.

As a stand-up comedian, she has honed her craft over the years, delivering sharp, witty.and often self-deprecating humor that resonates with audiences.

Nikki’s comedy specials showcase her ability to tackle a wide range of topics with honesty and humor.

In addition to her stand-up success, she has made a name for herself as a television host, with shows like Not Safe with Nikki Glaser allowing her to explore more candid and risqué topics.

Nikki’s hosting gigs have highlighted her quick wit, engaging personality and ability to navigate sensitive subjects with humor and insight.

Furthermore, she foray into acting has seen her take on roles in both film and television, showcasing her versatility beyond the stand-up stage.

Nikki’s appearances in movies like Trainwreck and TV shows have allowed her to display her comedic timing and acting chops to a broader audience.

Personal life

Nikki has been in an on-and-off relationship with her boyfriend, Chris Convy, for about 9 years.

They met in 2013 while working together on the TV show, Nikki & Sara Live.

After dating for a while, they broke up in 2016 but reconnected in 2022 when Nikki moved back to St. Louis for her reality show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Their relationship has had its ups and downs, with Nikki openly discussing it on her shows and podcasts.

In the finale of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, Convy asked Nikki to be his emergency contact, marking a significant moment in their relationship.