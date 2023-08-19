Nissan Initiates Recall Of Over 236,000 Small Cars In The U.S. Due To Steering Control Concerns

Nissan has initiated a recall affecting more than 236,000 small cars in the United States, as a precaution against potential steering control issues caused by bent or broken tie rods in the front suspension.

The recall encompasses specific models of Sentra compact cars spanning the 2020 through 2022 model years. The tie rods, integral to the steering mechanism, facilitate the directional movement of the vehicle’s wheels.

According to documents shared with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and made public on Saturday, Nissan is concerned that bent tie rods could lead to breakage, thereby disrupting the steering system and elevating the risk of an accident.

Nissan has advised car owners to contact authorized dealers if they observe symptoms such as off-center steering or unusual vibrations.

Initially, dealerships will undertake assessments and replace any compromised tie rods that display bending or breakage. Once a revised tie rod design becomes available, both the left and right tie rods will be replaced at no expense to the vehicle owners.

Letters communicating the recall details to affected owners are set to be dispatched beginning October 5. A subsequent letter will follow once the necessary replacement parts are ready for installation.

The documentation accompanying the recall reveals that many of the vehicles covered by this recall were also subject to a similar recall in 2021, targeting the same issue. Cars that underwent repair during the previous recall campaign will need to receive the updated tie rods once they are available.

