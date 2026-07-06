NLE Choppa has become one of the most recognizable young rappers in hip-hop, transforming viral success into a thriving music career. Best known for his breakout hit “Shotta Flow,” the Memphis native has earned millions through album sales, streaming, sold-out tours, YouTube revenue, brand partnerships, and his independent business ventures. As of 2026, NLE Choppa’s net worth is estimated at $5 million.

NLE Choppa Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth November 1, 2002 Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee

Early Life

NLE Choppa was born Bryson Lashun Potts on November 1, 2002, in Memphis, Tennessee. Raised in the Parkway Village neighborhood, he attended Cordova High School, where he balanced academics with basketball before discovering his passion for music.

He began freestyling with friends while still in school, and his mother, Angela Potts, soon took on the role of manager, helping guide his early career.

Early Beginnings

Before becoming NLE Choppa, Potts performed under the name YNR Choppa. He released his first single, “No Love Anthem,” in 2018, followed by his debut mixtape, “No Love the Takeover.”

Although these early projects built a local following, his career changed dramatically the following year.

Breakthrough with “Shotta Flow”

In 2019, NLE Choppa exploded onto the national rap scene with “Shotta Flow.”

The single entered the Billboard Hot 100 before climbing to No. 36, while its music video amassed tens of millions of views within weeks of release. A remix featuring Blueface further boosted the song’s popularity.

The success of “Shotta Flow” established Choppa as one of hip-hop’s fastest-rising new artists.

Later that year, he released the “Cottonwood” EP, featuring several of his early hits.

“Top Shotta” Becomes a Major Success

After months of anticipation, NLE Choppa released his debut studio album, “Top Shotta,” in 2020.

The album debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and included several successful singles, including:

Camelot

Walk Em Down featuring Roddy Ricch

featuring Roddy Ricch Narrow Road featuring Lil Baby

The project eventually received Gold certification and significantly boosted his earnings and popularity.

Later Albums and Mixtapes

Following his debut album, Choppa continued releasing music at a rapid pace.

His projects include:

From Dark to Light (2020) – showcasing a more positive and spiritual direction.

– showcasing a more positive and spiritual direction. Me vs. Me (2022) – featuring collaborations with Polo G, Young Thug, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo.

– featuring collaborations with Polo G, Young Thug, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Cottonwood 2 (2023) – featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Rick Ross, and others.

The lead single “Slut Me Out” became one of his biggest commercial successes, reaching the upper ranks of the rap charts.

Collaborations

Throughout his career, NLE Choppa has worked with many prominent artists, including:

Roddy Ricch

Lil Baby

Polo G

Lil Wayne

Kevin Gates

Rick Ross

Blueface

Rubi Rose

50 Cent

Kai Cenat

DDG

Stunna 4 Vegas

These collaborations have helped expand his audience while increasing his streaming numbers and overall earnings.

YouTube and Social Media

Beyond music, NLE Choppa has built a substantial online following.

His YouTube channels feature:

Music videos

Behind-the-scenes content

Lifestyle vlogs

Health and wellness content

Gardening and vegan lifestyle updates

The combination of billions of views and millions of subscribers provides a steady stream of advertising revenue.

Personal Life

NLE Choppa welcomed his first child, a daughter, in 2020.

Outside music, he has become known for embracing healthier living. After previously making headlines for violent lyrics, he shifted toward promoting meditation, veganism, herbal remedies, and personal wellness.

He frequently shares his health journey with fans through social media and YouTube.

Legal Issues

Like many young artists, NLE Choppa has faced legal challenges during his career.

In 2021, he was arrested on burglary, drug, and weapon-related charges. Later that year, he was also involved in a public altercation in Santa Monica, California.

Despite these setbacks, he has continued to release music consistently while growing his fan base.

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