What Is Jessie Murph Net Worth?

American singer-songwriter Jessie Murph has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She has built her wealth through music streaming, record sales, concert tours, songwriting royalties, and collaborations with some of country and hip-hop’s biggest stars.

Murph first gained attention by posting cover songs and original content on social media before launching a successful recording career. Since then, she has become one of the fastest-rising young artists in the music industry, thanks to hit songs such as “Always Been You,” “Pray,” “Wild Ones,” and “Blue Strips.”

Jessie Murph Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth September 22, 2004 Place of Birth Clarksville, Tennessee

Early Life

Jessie Murph was born on September 22, 2004, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

From an early age, she developed a passion for music and began sharing cover performances and personal videos on TikTok and YouTube. Her emotional singing style and authentic storytelling quickly attracted millions of viewers, helping her establish a dedicated online following before signing a record deal.

Music Career

Jessie Murph’s professional career took off in 2021 after signing with Columbia Records.

She introduced herself with several early singles, including:

Upgrade

Look Who’s Cryin’ Now

When I’m Not Around

Sobriety

Later that year, she scored her first major breakthrough with “Always Been You,” which became her first song to appear on the Billboard Hot 100.

She continued building momentum with “Pray,” followed by “I Would’ve,” “While You’re At It,” and “How Could You.” Several of these songs earned RIAA Gold certifications, establishing Murph as one of pop music’s most promising new voices.

“Drowning” Mixtape

In 2023, Jessie Murph released her debut mixtape, “Drowning.”

The project featured many of her early breakout songs and showcased her ability to blend emotional songwriting with influences from pop, country, and hip-hop.

That same year, she expanded her audience through collaborations with several well-known artists.

Breakthrough Collaborations

Jessie Murph reached an even wider audience through a series of successful collaborations.

Among her biggest releases were:

Heartbroken with Thomas Wesley and Polo G

with Thomas Wesley and Polo G Wild Ones featuring Jelly Roll

featuring Jelly Roll Texas with Maren Morris

Of these, “Wild Ones” became one of her biggest commercial hits, helping introduce her music to both country and mainstream pop audiences.

Debut Studio Album

In September 2024, Jessie Murph released her debut studio album, “That Ain’t No Man That’s the Devil.”

Supported by successful singles including “Wild Ones” and “High Road,” the album became her highest-charting project at the time. It also earned Gold certification in both the United States and Canada, marking another significant milestone in her career.

Continued Success

Jessie Murph continued her rise in 2025 with the release of her second studio album, “Sex Hysteria.”

The album was preceded by several singles, including:

Gucci Mane

Blue Strips

Touch Me Like a Gangster

Among them, “Blue Strips” became the biggest hit of her career, reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 while also charting internationally.

To support the album, Murph launched her Worldwide Hysteria Tour, further expanding her fan base across multiple countries.

Musical Style

Jessie Murph has developed a distinctive sound by combining elements of:

Pop

Country

Hip-hop

Trap

Alternative music

Her songs often explore themes of heartbreak, relationships, vulnerability, and personal growth, helping her connect with a younger generation of listeners.

Her ability to move between genres has made her one of the most versatile emerging artists in contemporary music.

Income Sources

Jessie Murph’s estimated $2 million fortune comes from multiple revenue streams, including:

Streaming platforms

Album sales

Touring

Songwriting royalties

Merchandise

Collaborations

Licensing and publishing income

As her popularity continues to grow, her earning potential is expected to increase through larger tours, endorsement deals, and future album releases.

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