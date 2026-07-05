What Was Lil Peep Net Worth?

At the time of his death in 2017, Lil Peep had an estimated net worth of $300,000. Although his career lasted only a few years, the American rapper, singer, and songwriter became one of the most influential figures in the emo rap movement, blending hip-hop with alternative rock and emotional lyricism.

His popularity exploded after his passing, with millions of streams, posthumous album releases, merchandise sales, and documentaries helping cement his legacy as one of the defining artists of a new generation.

Lil Peep Net Worth $300,000 Date of Birth November 1, 1996 Place of Birth Allentown, Pennsylvania

Early Life

Lil Peep was born Gustav Elijah Åhr on November 1, 1996, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, before being raised in Long Beach, New York.

His mother worked as a first-grade teacher, while his father was a university professor specializing in European history. After his parents separated during his teenage years, Peep struggled with anxiety and later spoke openly about using drugs to cope with his mental health challenges.

He graduated from Long Beach High School in 2014 and briefly attended college in both California and New York before leaving school to pursue music full-time.

Music Career

After relocating to Los Angeles, Lil Peep immersed himself in the underground rap scene and began releasing music independently online.

His first projects included:

Feelz (EP)

Lil Peep Part One

Live Forever

His emotional lyrics and distinctive blend of hip-hop, punk, and alternative rock quickly earned him a loyal online following.

Lil Peep later joined the emo rap collective GothBoiClique, a move that helped elevate his career even further.

Breakthrough Success

In 2016, Lil Peep released the mixtapes “Crybaby” and “Hellboy,” both of which became underground favorites on SoundCloud.

Songs including “Girls” and “OMFG” attracted millions of plays, allowing him to headline tours across the United States and Europe.

His commercial breakthrough arrived in 2017 with the release of his debut studio album, “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1.” The project featured several fan favorites, including:

Awful Things

Benz Truck

Save That Shit

The Brightside

The album established Lil Peep as one of the fastest-rising artists in modern hip-hop before his career was tragically cut short.

Posthumous Success

Following his death, Lil Peep’s music reached an even wider audience.

His estate released numerous songs and projects that had been recorded before his passing, including collaborations with artists such as Marshmello, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and iLoveMakonnen.

The posthumous album “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2” debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200, while songs such as “Falling Down” and “Spotlight” became some of his biggest commercial successes.

His catalog continues to generate millions of streams each month across major music platforms.

Personal Life

In 2017, Lil Peep publicly identified as bisexual and became known for speaking candidly about his experiences with depression, anxiety, loneliness, and substance abuse.

He briefly dated actress and singer Bella Thorne before later entering a relationship with Arzaylea Rodriguez.

His openness about mental health struggles resonated deeply with fans and became a defining aspect of his music and public image.

Death

Lil Peep died on November 15, 2017, at the age of 21 while on tour in Arizona.

Authorities later determined that he died from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and alprazolam (Xanax). Toxicology reports also detected several other substances in his system.

His death shocked the music industry and sparked renewed conversations about addiction, mental health, and the growing opioid crisis affecting young artists.

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