What Is Lil Xan Net Worth?

American rapper Lil Xan has an estimated net worth of $300,000. He rose to fame during the SoundCloud rap era with his breakout 2017 hit “Betrayed,” a song that brought him mainstream recognition and remains his biggest commercial success.

Although his career has experienced highs and lows, Lil Xan has continued releasing music independently while earning income through streaming platforms, YouTube, live performances, and collaborations.

Lil Xan Net Worth $300,000 Date of Birth September 6, 1996 Place of Birth Redlands, California

Early Life

Lil Xan was born Nicholas Diego Leanos on September 6, 1996, in Redlands, California.

He has spoken openly about growing up in financial hardship, with his family spending periods living in motels. After leaving Redlands East Valley High School during his freshman year, he worked various jobs, including street cleaning, while trying to find a career path.

Initially, Leanos wanted to become a photographer, but after his camera was stolen, he shifted his focus to music. He began uploading songs to SoundCloud and YouTube, adopting the stage name Lil Xan, which referenced the prescription drug Xanax—a name he would later express mixed feelings about as he advocated against drug abuse.

Music Career

Lil Xan built an audience online before breaking into the mainstream with “Betrayed.” The song’s honest discussion of addiction resonated with listeners and helped launch his professional music career.

His debut album, “Total Xanarchy,” arrived in 2018 and included several singles such as:

Betrayed

Slingshot

Far

Wake Up

Color Blind

While critics were divided on the project, it performed well commercially and established Lil Xan as a recognizable figure in modern hip-hop.

Beyond his debut album, he has released several EPs and mixtapes, including:

Toothache

Xanarchy

Xanarchy Militia

Fireworks

have a nice day (with Chris Miles)

Heartbreak Soldiers

Heartbreak Soldiers Pt. 2

Throughout his career, he has also released numerous standalone singles and collaborated with a variety of artists.

Musical Style and Influences

Lil Xan’s music blends elements of:

Hip-hop

Trap

Emo rap

Mumble rap

He has cited artists such as Drake, Pharrell Williams, Mac Miller, and N.E.R.D. among his musical influences. Outside hip-hop, he has also credited rock bands including Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, and Cage the Elephant with shaping his sound.

Personal Life

Lil Xan’s personal life has frequently attracted public attention.

In 2018, he dated singer Noah Cyrus, and the pair released the collaboration “Live or Die.” Their relationship ended later that year amid public allegations of infidelity.

He later became engaged to Annie Smith, though their relationship ended following controversy surrounding a publicly announced pregnancy that did not result in a birth.

Lil Xan has also been candid about his past struggles with addiction to Xanax and other prescription drugs. He has said he eventually overcame those addictions and has spoken publicly about the dangers of substance abuse, even considering changing his stage name to distance himself from drug culture.

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