What was Angus Cloud Net Worth?

At the time of his death in 2023, Angus Cloud had an estimated net worth of $2 million. The American actor earned his wealth primarily through his breakout role as Fezco in HBO’s hit drama Euphoria, along with film appearances, brand partnerships, and music video projects.

Although his acting career lasted only a few years, Cloud quickly became one of television’s most recognizable young stars. His natural screen presence and memorable portrayal of Fezco earned him widespread acclaim and helped establish him as one of Hollywood’s rising talents before his untimely death.

Angus Cloud Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth July 10, 1998 Place of Birth Oakland, California

Early life

Angus Cloud was born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, California.

While he grew up in California, much of his family was originally from Ireland, and he remained proud of his Irish heritage throughout his life.

Cloud attended the Oakland School for the Arts, where he studied production design rather than acting. During his time at the school, he became classmates with future Euphoria star Zendaya, though the two did not work together until years later.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Cloud held several regular jobs, including working at a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Discovery

Angus Cloud’s acting career began unexpectedly.

While working in Brooklyn, he was discovered by casting director Jennifer Venditti, who believed he would be a strong fit for a new HBO drama being developed by creator Sam Levinson.

That project became Euphoria, which premiered in 2019 and quickly became one of television’s biggest successes.

Cloud portrayed Fezco, a compassionate neighborhood drug dealer whose close friendship with Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, became one of the show’s emotional centerpieces.

Despite having no professional acting experience before landing the role, his authentic performance won praise from critics and audiences alike. Fezco soon became one of the series’ most beloved characters.

Film career

Following the success of Euphoria, Cloud expanded into feature films.

His acting credits included:

North Hollywood (2021)

The Things They Carried

Your Lucky Day (2023)

Although his film career was still in its early stages, industry observers viewed him as one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors.

Music videos

Cloud also appeared in several high-profile music videos.

He starred in Noah Cyrus’ “All Three” and later appeared in the video for Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes,” further increasing his visibility beyond television.

In addition, he worked with major fashion brands and served as a face for Polo Ralph Lauren Fragrances, reflecting his growing influence in entertainment and fashion.

Personal life

Angus Cloud largely kept his private life out of the spotlight.

He was romantically linked to actress and model Sydney Martin, who also appeared briefly in Euphoria.

Friends, colleagues, and fans often described Cloud as humble, kind, and deeply loyal despite his rapid rise to fame.

Death

Angus Cloud died on July 31, 2023, at the age of 25.

Authorities later determined that his death resulted from an accidental overdose involving multiple substances.

His passing came just days after the death of his father, whom Cloud had publicly mourned, and prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow actors, and members of the entertainment industry.

His family remembered him as a talented artist, loyal friend, and compassionate person who had touched countless lives during his brief career.

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