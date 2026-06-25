No Ebola Cases Reported in Kenya as Over 140,000 Travellers Screened

The Ministry of Health has assured Kenyans that the country remains free of Ebola, even as authorities intensify surveillance and preparedness measures following outbreaks reported in neighbouring Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a press statement issued on Thursday, June 25, 2026, Health CS Aden Duale said no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) has been detected in Kenya despite heightened monitoring at entry points and within counties.

“First and foremost, I wish to assure all Kenyans that Kenya has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease,” the Duale said.

He noted that Kenya remains at risk of an imported case because of its position as a major regional transport and travel hub with strong connections to neighbouring countries. As a result, health authorities have stepped up preparedness measures to prevent and respond swiftly to any potential outbreak.

The Ministry of Health, through the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI), activated the national Ebola Incident Management System on May 20, 2026, and has since intensified surveillance and response activities across the country.

Among the measures undertaken are enhanced screening of travellers arriving from affected countries through airports and land border points, strengthened surveillance and rapid response systems in counties, expansion of laboratory testing capacity, and identification of isolation and treatment facilities.

The ministry has also embarked on training healthcare workers, stockpiling personal protective equipment (PPE), and increasing public awareness and risk communication campaigns.

According to the statement, Kenya has so far screened more than 140,000 travellers arriving from affected areas and investigated over 100 alerts, all of which tested negative for Ebola.

“As of today, Kenya has screened more than 140,000 travellers arriving from affected areas and investigated over 100 alerts, all of which have tested negative for Ebola,” Duale stated.

The government further sought to clarify concerns raised by members of the public regarding the establishment of quarantine and isolation facilities in various parts of the country.

Health officials emphasized that the facilities are part of routine preparedness efforts and should not be interpreted as evidence of an Ebola outbreak in Kenya.

“Let me clarify that these facilities are preparedness measures and do not mean that Kenya has an Ebola case,” Duale said.

The CS explained that preparing isolation and quarantine facilities before an outbreak occurs enables health authorities to quickly contain suspected cases, protect healthcare workers, and prevent further transmission should a case be detected.

Officials also noted that previous Ebola outbreaks in Africa resulted in significant economic losses due to disruptions in trade, tourism, travel and investment, underscoring the importance of early preparedness.

The ministry has urged Kenyans to remain calm but vigilant and continue observing public health measures, including regular handwashing with soap and clean running water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.